Content warning: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence.

A Delaware woman who pleaded guilty to abusing her two young stepsons — choking, punching and kicking the boys, starving them, and even making them eat their feces — will spend the rest of her life in prison.

Her husband, who admitted to police that he joined in some of the beatings but had “turned a blind eye” to his wife’s serial abuse, will be behind bars for the next half-century.

Attorney General Kathy Jennings told WHYY News the “truly horrific” violence Mary and Charles Vinson inflicted on the boys over a 20-month period was among the most brutal cases she’s seen during her three decades as a prosecutor.

“This ranks as one of the worst I’ve seen, not only for the abuse, the deprivation these children suffered, but for the time period over which it occurred,” Jennings said. “One child was near death.”

Their crimes were captured on video cameras the couple installed in the boys’ bedroom at their rural Kent County home, according to court records that detail their crimes. The family lived in the tiny town of Houston, about 20 miles south of Dover.

“There were months and months of videos,” Jennings said.

The children, who were between the ages of 10 and 13 during the time they were violated but often forced to wear diapers, were hospitalized several times for malnutrition and other conditions. Beyond the beatings they endured, the boys were alternately force-fed or had food withheld.

Jennings said the couple “hospital shopped,” a comparison to the practice of opioid users who visit multiple doctors for prescriptions. To that end, Jennings said the Vinsons took the boys to at least three different hospitals to avoid having their abuse discovered.

State police questioned the couple in June 2021 after receiving a report, but both Vinsons denied hurting their sons and the police did not file criminal charges.