Two big steps made in push for NJ offshore-wind industry

This article originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

—

The state is directing $13.2 million to begin transforming 200 acres along Delaware Bay into the nation’s first port exclusively geared to serving the burgeoning offshore-wind industry developing along the Eastern Seaboard.

The action by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities came after the agency also approved Wednesday the acquisition by PSEG Renewable, a subsidiary of the Public Enterprise Group of a 25% interest in Ørsted’s Ocean Wind offshore-wind farm, the first such project to be built off the Jersey coast.

The twin developments mark significant steps by the Murphy administration in advancing its oft-stated goal to become the hub of the supply chain to service multiple offshore-wind farms not only off New Jersey, but up and down the Atlantic coast. The region, with a relatively wide and shallow continental shelf and consistent winds, is especially suited for offshore wind.

Earlier this month, Gov. Phil Murphy pledged to spend $200 million to develop a new port on Artificial Island in Salem County, near three nuclear power plants operated by PSEG Nuclear, LLC. That money is included in the administration’s budget proposal for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1. Lawmakers are now reviewing the budget proposal.

The $13.2 million is coming out of the Societal Benefits Charge, a surcharge on utility customers’ bills. In the 2018 fiscal year, it raised more than $700 million for a wide range of programs — mostly for clean-energy projects and a low-income energy assistance program.