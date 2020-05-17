Tropical Storm Arthur, the first named storm of 2020, forms in the Atlantic

According to the latest National Hurricane Center forecast track, Arthur is expected to remain a tropical storm, potentially making landfall or brushing the Outer Banks of North Carolina on Monday before taking an easterly path out to sea and diminishing to a tropical depression.

The primary threats in coastal North Carolina include heavy rain, dangerous surf and tropical-storm-force winds.

The National Weather Service office in Mount Holly, New Jersey, does not expect any direct impacts from Tropical Storm Arthur in the Garden State, as a high-pressure system to the north should be strong enough to keep any precipitation to the south.

But forecasters say that high-pressure system will generate a persistent onshore flow during the first half of next week that — in conjunction with the approaching new moon — could generate widespread minor to moderate tidal flooding.

The 2020 Atlantic basin hurricane season officially begins on June 1, and continues through November 30. The cyclone names are Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicy and Wilfred.