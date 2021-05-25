Transit riders give their two cents on SEPTA’s proposed budget

Kenneth Brown of Chestnut Hill rides the 23 bus everyday. He goes to his stop and waits for the bus to slow to a halt to let him and whoever else may be waiting on.

But far too often the bus just keeps rolling due to overcrowding, even during the pandemic, he says.

So when he stumbled upon the Philly Transit Riders Union’s rally for the SEPTA People’s Budget outside of SEPTA’s headquarters at 1234 Market Street, he took the bullhorn and gave SEPTA a piece of his mind.

“They ride past you constantly. I understand COVID and I understand what’s happening with that. And I know it’s limited services. I get that, but damn! Put some more buses on the line,” Brown said to a receptive crowd. “I’m sick and tired of this shit.”