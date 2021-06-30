Trans activist raises money for LGBTQIA causes with weekly bike rides

You love connecting.

I do.

In every way, any way.

I do. Yes.

I mean, this is not my expertise. But, you know, the church is not always the most welcoming place for people in this greater community. Yet you have created a space as a deacon.

Yes.

You make presentations, you use spiritual passages to make your points about your journey coming out. And it’s a really safe place that you have found. How did you find that? It’s not a safe place for everybody.

No. No, it’s not. It’s kind of funny. One of the first things I look for is do you have a female minister? And it’s not that I’m against guys as ministers, but I know right off the bat that if a woman is speaking as the minister in a church that they recognize humanity to start with as being gifted across the gender spectrum. If I know that you’re welcoming or at least want to be welcoming to our rainbow, radiant community, then that tells me that you’re connecting to love. So we’re a people of love, and you’re professing to be a denomination of love or a church of love. If you show that by allowing all people to be speakers within your congregation, and you are truly saying not just the sign on the front, “All are welcome here,” but you are actually putting out the Pride flag or you’re putting out Black Lives Matter, or whatever that thing is out there, that I know you’re serious about it.

What does the name Salina mean? I didn’t look it up. I wanted to. It’s such a beautiful name. Does it have a particular meaning for you?

Yeah. That’s got a funny story too. So very early on when I was working through, or early recently on working through … I didn’t really have a name for my inner self. I knew her in there, but I didn’t have a name for her. And there was an opportunity for me to have a makeup artist put on makeup for me. And it would have been the first time I’d done that. So I went to her, and I just felt along the way that she would give me the name. And at the end of it she said, “Salina, with an A.” Salina [was] a moon goddess from way back. And so there’s this powerful woman in the sky. In the way it’s spelled, [it’s] like saline, with A at the end of it. So salt and water … also two very powerful spiritual things. And also like the ocean, for me, it’s a tremendously spiritual name and a powerful name in it, and it fits me very well. And just between you and me, that’s what this tattoo represents.