‘It’s ebbed and flowed’: A new project preserves Delaware LGBTQ history

A look into Delaware’s LGBTQ history will be available digitally late this summer, thanks to a grant from the Secretary of State.

The project’s research team compiled photographs, newspaper clippings, and letters from collections across the state that reveal the lives of LGBTQ people living in Delaware as far back as 1899 — despite sodomy being illegal in the state until 1973.

“The toleration of queer people and gender non-conformity has increased and decreased over time,” said Carolanne Deal, lead researcher on the project for the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs. “There isn’t a linear progression to where we see that there was no tolerance in the early 1900s and now we have so much more acceptance. It’s really ebbed and flowed in fascinating ways.”

As part of her research, Deal found examples of members of the LGBTQ community expressing themselves both publicly and privately.

One news article from 1899 referenced a man named Ned Anderson who wore female apparel publicly and was described in the newspaper as someone who was “known and liked all over the state.”

At Rockwood Estate, Deal found details of another man, Edward Bringhurst III/V, a wealthy amateur photographer, who donned a floral dress in a portrait taken at his home in 1903. The photos led Deal to reach out to Rockwood’s director Ryan Grover to further analyze Bringhurst’s private life.

“I wanted to speak to this director and say, ‘Do you agree that this historical figure was most likely queer?’” Deal said. “And it was the most exciting thing ever when he emailed back and was like, ‘Oh my God, yes, absolutely. I would absolutely characterize him as this.’”

Additionally, letters sent from 1907 to 1911 between lesbians who worked at Delaware’s only Black high school, Howard High, will be available on the website.

“I’m extremely excited to be able to showcase that middle-class queer women of color were able to have happy, passionate relationships in the early 20th century in Delaware,” Deal said.