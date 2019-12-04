Trader Joe’s recall of several fresh products over listeria concerns includes N.J. stores

Trader Joe’s has issued a voluntary recall for fresh products that are sold in numerous states, including its New Jersey markets.

The products by Fuji Food Products, Inc. under the Trader Joe’s brand name include ready-to-eat sushi, salads and spring rolls. In a statement, Trader Joe’s said the products might be contaminated with listeria.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women,” the federal agenda said in a news release.

The Trader Joe’s statement says no illnesses have been reported as of Monday and that all products have been removed from the shelves. Anyone with any of the listed products with the specified date codes can return it to any Trader Joe’s store for a full refund.

At the Jersey Shore, Trader Joe’s has stores in Shrewsbury and Brick.