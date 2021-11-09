Top Pa. House Republican wants to greatly expand lawmakers’ power over the governor, executive branch

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

The top Republican in the state House wants to give the legislature the ability to block regulations or administrative orders from the executive branch by a majority vote, a proposal that would significantly expand its power and curtail that of the governor.

House Speaker Bryan Cutler and state Sen. Ryan Aument, both Lancaster County Republicans, announced the proposed amendments to the state constitution Tuesday.

Any order from the governor or an executive department that has the force of law would only last 21 days unless approved by lawmakers, while the legislature would be able to more easily block executive branch regulations such as one aimed at lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

“Unchecked unilateral executive orders are not the way to govern in a civil society,” Aument said Tuesday morning.

Both the House and Senate would need to pass the resolution twice, in concurrent sessions, before voters could decide whether or not to implement the change via referendum. The earliest voters could see the question on their ballot is 2023.

While such a change would not take effect until after Gov. Tom Wolf leaves office, the effort comes as top Republicans continue to fight his administration over orders related to the coronavirus pandemic. A spokesperson for Wolf did not immediately return a request for comment.