This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

The Pennsylvania legislature on Friday advanced a $40 billion budget package that sends more money to the state’s poorest school districts, includes no new taxes, and saves billions of federal relief dollars.

Unlike in years past, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and the Republican-controlled legislature headed into this June’s budget season with a financial windfall: $7.3 billion from the federal coronavirus relief plan signed in March by President Joe Biden, and another $3 billion in tax collections after an unexpectedly strong recovery from the pandemic reversed projections of a multibillion-dollar deficit.

The plan squirrels away much of that revenue surplus — $2.5 billion — in the state’s rainy day fund. It also makes use of just over $1 billion in available federal relief funding for nursing and personal care homes, after-school and summer enrichment programs, and road and bridge projects.

“This year’s budget reflects resilience,” Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward (R., Westmoreland) said. “It tackles the most immediate challenges facing our schools, nursing homes, infrastructure, and struggling families while saving funds to provide a financial safety net for the future.”

Republicans said they want to save more than $5 billion in remaining federal relief money for future budgets.

“We went through this back in 2008, 2009,” Rep. Stan Saylor (R., York), chair of the House Appropriations Committee, said. “We got all these federal dollars and what happened is they spent all the dollars right away, and then the next governor came in … and there was a $4 billion deficit.”