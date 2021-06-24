State lawmakers are still hashing out the final details of the next state budget, which is due by the end of the month. But an agreement on the spending plan could be reached in the coming days.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward (Westmoreland) said during an interview with a Harrisburg TV station Wednesday morning that a deal could be closed by “the end of the week.” When asked to elaborate, she pointed to a likely end date of Friday or Saturday.

The annual plan typically details how much in state and federal money is to be spent on various state agencies and programs. Last year’s budget alone lined up spending for $33.1 billion out of the state’s largest pot of money, known as the General Fund.

But lawmakers are working on this year’s plan as the pandemic is waning and with at least two new piles of money: $2.9 billion in unanticipated income and sales tax revenue and $7.29 billion in direct state assistance money from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan.