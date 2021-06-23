Philly agrees to $125K fine for not giving incarcerated people enough out-of-cell time

As part of an ongoing class action lawsuit over conditions inside Philadelphia’s jails, the city has agreed to pay a one-time $125,000 fine for failing to provide at least three hours of out-of-cell time each day to incarcerated people over the last several months.

A hearing on a contempt of court motion had been scheduled for Wednesday in federal court, but was canceled as a result of the settlement agreement.

“I hope this will convince the Philadelphia Department of Prisons and the City of Philadelphia to provide the necessary out-of-cell time that is crucial to people’s health,” said Su Ming Yeh, executive director of the Pennsylvania Institutional Law Project, which filed the lawsuit last April along with the ACLU of Pennsylvania and a pair of local law firms.

Under the settlement, the city must send $62,500 to both the Philadelphia Bail Fund and the Philadelphia Community Bail Fund. The organizations raise money to free incarcerated people who are locked up pre-trial because they cannot afford the bail set in their cases.

It’s unclear exactly how many incarcerated people will be bailed out as a result of the fine, a first in the case.

“We’re gonna use the fund immediately to free people from the jails, particularly folks who are medically vulnerable, but ultimately, we aren’t the solution to the problem,” said Malik Neal, executive director of the Philadelphia Bail Fund. “The solution really is local officials taking the steps to end the abuses in Philly jails.”