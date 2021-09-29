Tool to ease flooding goes unused in New Jersey

Second look at stormwater utilities

With local governments facing fiscal constraints and a new recognition of the extent of the problem, Smith said he expects more local communities will begin to look at utilities as helping solve storm runoff problems in an equitable way.

Daniel Van Abs, a former DEP water expert and an associate professor at Rutgers University, said that is already happening with some communities looking to issue studies considering the feasibility of stormwater utilities.

“It will increase the urgency of doing something,’’ said Van Abs, citing the 21 municipalities with combined sewer systems where untreated sewage and stormwater runoff are discharged into waterways during times of heavy rain.

Van Abs never expected many municipalities would choose to create stormwater utilities, suggesting in an opinion piece in NJ Spotlight News in 2018 that no more than 30 to 40 would be established by 2040 in New Jersey.

A local solution

Stormwater utilities will not solve the state’s major flooding problems, like the periodic flooding of the Raritan River inundating towns like Manville, according to Van Abs. It is more suited for localized flooding problems in communities like Princeton, which is looking into creating a stormwater utility.

Ed Potosnak, executive director of the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters, said he believes more communities are looking into setting up such utilities in the wake of Ida.

“With Ida, this is the new normal,’’ he said. “Now people are asking what can we do to fix it. Their eyes are open and they are now paying attention.’’