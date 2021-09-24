New Jersey and federal officials answer questions on how to get relief from Ida

Weeks after the remnants of Hurricane Ida struck New Jersey, claiming 30 lives across the state, residents are still seeking relief.

For an hour Friday morning, New Jersey and federal officials discussed how to navigate the aid process, taking questions from an audience of more than 400 viewers at a virtual town hall.

Twelve counties remain under a disaster declaration, with Gloucester County the only one in South Jersey after a strong tornado plowed a 12-mile path of destruction between Harrisonville, Mullica Hill, and Deptford. The remaining 11 counties are in Central and North Jersey, which saw major flooding.

Gov. Phil Murphy, who led the discussion, said this month’s storms were the worst natural disaster to hit the Garden State since Superstorm Sandy. He said a “whole of government response” is needed to respond to natural disasters like the state suffered earlier this month.

“The federal government, the county government, the local governments ​​— everyone pulling together,” he said. “That’s exactly what we’re doing here to help everyone impacted by the floods and tornadoes that accompanied the remnants of [Ida].”