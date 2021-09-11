The cleanup continues in Mullica Hill and other parts of Gloucester County

The tornado took down one of their tall storage silos that was built in the mid-1970s, according to Eachus, a third-generation member of the family that has owned the land since 1943. The other tall silo was being demolished due to severe damage sustained during the storm.

“My dad says that when they built them … the salesman said that they were tornado-proof, but apparently not.”

Eachus adds that neither he nor his father has ever seen a tornado like the one that went through the farm.

“It’s like what you see in like a movie or something,” he said. “It doesn’t happen in New Jersey normally.”

Eachus said it will be at least a year, “maybe longer,” before the farm returns to where it was before the tornado, but conceded, “I have no idea.”

For now, the cleanup continues at Wellacrest Farms and elsewhere along the tornado’s path.

According to the National Weather Service in Mt. Holly, N.J., the tornado traveled a 13-mile path, beginning one mile southeast of Harrisonville before lifting one mile southeast of Deptford. The twister was 400 yards wide and traveled a diagonal line through Mullica Hill, Harrison Township, Mantua, and Wenonah.

“It wasn’t a small tornado,” said Vince Voltaggio, Gloucester County Director of Public Works and engineer. He said the roads were completely blocked by trees once the funnel cloud lifted.

“Trees were down, houses were damaged or gone,” he said. “But then maybe a block or two the other way, it almost looked like nothing happened,” he added.

Voltaggio said the county had help from contractors, the state, and Camden County as well as local municipalities assisting with opening the roads. County crews have been out everyday for the past week to clear the roads of storm damage and debris. Initially working all night after the storm to clear the roads, crews are still putting in long hours, from 6:00 a.m. until sunset.

“It’s pretty much daylight hours as best we can,” Voltaggio said.

Crews have come through some areas several times to clean up debris and storm damage.

“We clean it initially, get everything pushed off [and] picked up,” he said. “Then residents would be trying to clean their yards, bring [debris] out. We have to come back through again.”