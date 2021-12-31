Still, it’s uncertain how long the eviction court process will take. At the end of November, judges faced a backlog of over 50,000 landlord-tenant cases.

The eviction moratorium ends as the state has faced a winter surge of COVID-19 cases, and a high demand for testing during the holiday season.

On Dec. 29, New Jersey broke its record of COVID-19 cases, the most positive tests the state has announced in a single day during the pandemic.

“It’s an unprecedented type of time period that we’re living [because] of COVID,” said Michael Gower, Executive Director of the United Way of Gloucester County. “The eviction moratorium really helped a lot of people that were struggling to make ends meet, however it did put a very heavy financial burden on some of the smaller and medium sized landlords that were not actually collecting revenue as well.”

He said there are resources available to people facing eviction, from different funds that have been set aside through local New Jersey governments, the state, and local CARES Act money, “to help people cover back rent and make sure that they do not get evicted.”