N.J.’s moratorium on utility shutoffs has been extended. Here’s what you need to know

​​New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy recently signed off on a bill that extends the grace period for some families to work out a plan to catch up some of their utility bills.

The bill unanimously passed the Legislature on Monday. It allows low- and moderate-income households until Mar. 15, 2022 to work out how to pay the back balances of their water, sewer, and municipal electricity bills.

Murphy issued an executive order in June that would formally end a shutoff moratorium on utilities July 1. The moratorium was instituted in the early days of the pandemic when he started to issue stay-at-home orders.

While announcing the formal end of the moratorium, the governor allowed for a grace period for residents with arrearages to work a payment plan with their providers.

The legislation also extends the payment plan provisions of the governor’s order, requiring all utilities to offer a 12-month, no down payment, interest-free plan to customers before services are disconnected or liens imposed for non-payment of arrearages that had accrued since the beginning of the public health emergency.

“Through our extension of the utility shutoff grace period, we are giving customers an additional opportunity to work with their utility provider to enroll in an equitable payment option that ensures their critical, and in some cases life-preserving, services remain in operation,” Murphy said in a press release.

This grace period also coincides with the annual winter moratorium on utility shutoffs for certain residents, including residents 65 and older and low-income families.