This Philadelphia teacher sees children for who they are and ‘who they may become.’ She’s retiring after 47 years in the classroom.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

As a teacher, what is the most important thing you can do for your students?

Come to understand who they are and build a relationship with the kid that’s in front of me, and realizing we all have different challenges and gifts, and looking at each child and trying to figure out what the challenges and what the gifts are. If something doesn’t work one day, come back with something else the next.

Do you wish you had become a teacher sooner, or are you happy with the arc your life has taken?

Sometimes, yes, sometimes, no. I wouldn’t be who I am if I hadn’t taken this journey the way I did. I don’t want to regret anything. I did what I wanted to do. When I went to UConn and came home, I could have gone right to college.

I still have a little gift certificate my mother wrote for me to go to Community College, which I didn’t use, but I still have it. I think I “done good’’ for myself. It is the ministry to children, the work I’ve done with children, that I don’t think I could have done without the experiences I’ve had throughout my life.

You call teaching a ministry. Could you talk about that a little bit more?

My faith as a part of the baptismal covenant is to see Christ in everyone, and that’s the way I approach kids. That’s the way I approach my parents. That’s the way I approach my colleagues. Some days, I’m very successful. Other days, I’ve got to rethink it and come at it again. I don’t give up, and I try to make sure everybody knows I have some respect for them, some enormous respect. But it’s still in progress, it’s still developing.

I’ve worked with kids with physical disabilities and some who need a lot of emotional support. I couldn’t do that if I didn’t see who they were and tried to figure out how I fit into their lives and what the gift was that they were giving me. It’s not always easy.

Have you heard from former students since announcing your retirement?

I’ve gotten a lot of contact with kids through social media. Some of their comments are overwhelming. This is from someone who is now a teacher. “Wow. I’m so happy for you. I can’t even imagine how many lives you’ve touched the way you’ve touched mine. I remember my days at AMY like yesterday, and you are a huge part of my memories. Enjoy retirement. You’ve earned it.”

These are my kids; they’re all adults now; some of them have grandkids. One of my former students contributed money to AMY in my honor.

What a way to spend your last year in education.

When COVID hit, it helped me to decide to retire this year. I was thinking about it for the last three years that I needed to step back and make myself a priority. I’ve always given to the schools I’ve worked at. At AMY, I was the eighth grade class supervisor. I helped write the roster. I was on the budget committee. I was always engaged after hours. Now, it was like, OK, time for you. I didn’t need to have children, I had enough in my life, a couple hundred every day, and they still remain my kids.

This year helped me realize I needed to spend whatever time I had left with my life on me. I’ll miss it, but I’m going to see what else is out there. I’m hoping that in 2022 I can go to Rome. It’s on my list. I want to learn a foreign language. I want to sit still and read a book. I want to honor my mom, who I haven’t had a chance to bury yet because of COVID, and I wish everybody could come. I’m going to spend some time doing nothing.