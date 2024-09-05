In 1990, “House Party” set the standard for lighthearted hip-hop movies. The movie’s stars, Kid ‘n Play, are recreating the good times by hosting a party dedicated to the film at the Free Library in Wilmington. And on Saturday night in New Jersey, The Killers play at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion under the “Bright Lights.”

The month-long annual Fringe Fest kicks off in Philly with more than a thousand performances at venues all around the city. It’s one of several festivals this weekend, including the Haverford Township Music Festival and the Doylestown Arts Festival. The 12th annual Disability Pride Parade comes to City Hall, and the Asian Arts Initiative hosts a block party at Rail Park.

For gospel fans, Kirk Franklin teams up with the genre’s heavyweight performers, including Yolanda Adams, Fred Hammond and the Clark Sisters, for a show Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Pearl Jam checks in Saturday and Monday for two performances at the same venue.

New Jersey | Delaware | Special Events | Arts & Culture | Outdoors | Kids | Food & Drink | Music

New Jersey

New Jersey Gay Pride Out in the Park Festival

Where: Cooper River State Park, North Park Drive, Pennsauken Twp., N.J.

Cooper River State Park, North Park Drive, Pennsauken Twp., N.J. When: Sunday, Sept. 8, noon – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 8, noon – 6 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

South Jersey celebrates Pride with a fall festival dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community. It’s pet- and kid-friendly with activities scheduled, including face painting, henna and live entertainment. Food trucks and vendors will be onsite and attendees will be able to see wedding ceremonies performed. Oh, and Mr. and Mx. South Jersey Gay Pride will be crowned.

The Killers

The Killers head to South Jersey on a tour that acknowledges their past as it looks toward their future with their latest single, “Bright Lights.” The Vegas-born band is used to them after a two-decade run as alt-rock, punk, pop darlings. The band has sold 28 million records worldwide and earned three multiplatinum certifications — back when that mattered. “Bright Lights,” was released last month but no corresponding album has yet been announced.

Delaware

House Party With Kid ‘N Play

Where: Wilmington Public Library, 10 E. 10th St., Wilmington, Del.

Wilmington Public Library, 10 E. 10th St., Wilmington, Del. When: Friday, Sept. 6, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6, 6 p.m. How much: Free, no registration required but doors will close when event is at capacity

In 1990, “House Party” came out in theaters becoming one of the first movie classics of the hip-hop generation. Rap duo Christopher “Kid” Reid and Christopher “Play” Martin were the feel-good stars the fledgling movie franchise needed. They ultimately starred in two sequels and appeared in two rebooted versions.

Kid ‘n Play comes to Delaware to host a party that hopes to recreate the good vibes from the movies in what should make for a fun Friday night in Wilmington.

Special Events

Philadelphia Fringe Festival

Where: Multiple venues

Multiple venues When: Thursday, Sept. 5 – Sunday, Sept. 29

Thursday, Sept. 5 – Sunday, Sept. 29 How much: Various prices

Over a thousand performances make for a plethora of viewing options at the month-long Fringe Festival. Based on a festival that originated in Edinburgh in 1947, the Philly version started back in 1997. The festival encourages creativity and innovation and doesn’t require an invitation for artists to participate, which gives them the freedom of expression and makes for some unusual productions. Here’s a comprehensive guide to the Fringe Fest.

Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll

Where: Baltimore Avenue between 40th and 51st streets

Baltimore Avenue between 40th and 51st streets When: Thursday, Sept. 5, 5–8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 5, 5–8 p.m. How much: Pay as you go, $1, $3 and $5 specials on food and drink

You only need a dollar to head to the Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll. (You don’t even need that if you just want to people-watch and hang out at the biannual West Philly event.) Restaurants and retailers are offering $1, $3 and $5 deals (Renata’s excellent margaritas are one such deal), and other vendors have specials going as well. Music, dance and other performances are planned throughout — get there early so you can experience it all.

Block Party at Rail Park

Where: The Rail Park, 1300 Noble Park

The Rail Park, 1300 Noble Park When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 1–4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7, 1–4 p.m. How much: Free

The Asian Arts Initiative hosts a Block Party at Rail Park with arts and crafts, music and dance on the afternoon’s schedule. The Sound Type Music Festival plays a pivotal role as its writers and musicians will be featured at the event.

Mushroom Festival

Where: State Street, Kennett Square, Pa.

State Street, Kennett Square, Pa. When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. How much: $5, cash only

Kennett Square is known as the mushroom capital of the world, which means they have to celebrate the vegetable every year at the Mushroom Festival. (Purists will tell you they are fungi but are classified as veggies.) The mushroom’s popularity has exploded due to its nutritional qualities and increased use as a meat substitute in vegan cooking. Carla Hall, chef and former cohost of “The Chew,” will be there to expound on its virtues.

Philadelphia Honey Festival

Where: Wyck Historic House & Garden, 6026 Germantown Ave.

Wyck Historic House & Garden, 6026 Germantown Ave. When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. How much: Free

The Honey Festival centers on the sweetener and the bees and beekeepers that make it happen. Now in its 15th year, the Philadelphia Beekeepers Guild hosts the fest. On the schedule are honey extraction demonstrations, an open hive talk and the famous “bee beard” worn by Don Shump of the Philadelphia Bee Company.

South Wayne PorchFest

Where: Wayne, Pa. on Midland Avenue., Windermere Avenue and St. David’s Road

Wayne, Pa. on Midland Avenue., Windermere Avenue and St. David’s Road When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7, 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. How much: Free

Sixty musicians combine for a day of free musical performances for about a mile of car-free space in South Wayne. The South Wayne PorchFest is the suburban version of the ones happening in Philadelphia that encourage live music shows right in the neighborhood. Dancing (or singing) along is not required, but is encouraged!

Open Streets: West Walnut

Where: 18th Street from Locust to Chestnut and Walnut Street from 15th to 19th

18th Street from Locust to Chestnut and Walnut Street from 15th to 19th When: Sunday, Sept. 8, 15, 22 and 29, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 8, 15, 22 and 29, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Center City District is encouraging community gatherings and car-free streets with their Open Streets: West Walnut initiative. Starting this week and happening every Sunday in September, the city will close several blocks in Center City to vehicular traffic. Local restaurants, retailers and the district will support the effort, including strolling performers, musicians and more to entice folks to come out.

Disability Pride Parade

Where: City Hall, 1400 JFK Blvd.

City Hall, 1400 JFK Blvd. When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. How much: Free

The 12th annual Disability Pride Parade encourages those who are differently abled to come out and join a community of people who haven’t let their limitations curtail their enjoyment of life. The parade starts at City Hall, followed by a festival on the Parkway. That coincides with a Sensory-Friendly Day at the Comcast Center. Live performances include ones by Black Cat Habitat and Ryan Gilfillian.

Haverford Township Music Festival

Where: E. Hathaway Lane & Darby Road, Haverford Twp., Pa.

E. Hathaway Lane & Darby Road, Haverford Twp., Pa. When: Saturday, Sept. 7, noon – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7, noon – 9 p.m. How much: Free

The National Reserve, Iain Matthews, Corporal Quorum and

Queen Esther are the headliners for the Haverford Township Music Festival taking place over a full day in the storied borough. They and a host of other local and national bands will provide the musical entertainment as attendees peruse and buy from festival vendors offering food, drink and other items.

Doylestown Arts Festival

Where: Downtown Doylestown, Pa.

Downtown Doylestown, Pa. When: Saturday, Sept. 7, Sunday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7, Sunday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free

Downtown Doylestown is experiencing a takeover of the best kind as the Doylestown Arts Festival brings 30 musical acts to five stages for the two-day experience. The juried festival includes 160 artists in multiple disciplines who participate in interactive workshops including silk scarf painting, pottery demos, tile rubbing and brick building. The 33rd annual fest incorporates the Bucks County Classic bike race the next town over.

Feria del Barrio

Where: Taller Puertorriqueno, 2600 N. Fifth St.

Taller Puertorriqueno, 2600 N. Fifth St. When: Sunday, Sept. 8 – noon – 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 8 – noon – 4:30 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Feria del Barrio has been a part of the fabric of the Latin community since its first year in 1979. Performers include Raíces Boricuas, Bomberos De la Calles and Mariposas Galácticas. If you can appreciate Latin food, music and culture, here’s your event. You’re welcome.

Brazilian Day Philadelphia

Where: Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. When: Sunday, Sept. 8, 1–7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 8, 1–7 p.m. How much: Free

By the time you read this, the Eagles will be in Brazil to enjoy all the culture … well, actually, to play the Green Bay Packers in the first-ever regular season game in the South American country. But you can stay home and experience its rich and diverse culture right here during Brazilian Day in Philadelphia. We’re sure the timing was coincidental, but you’ll likely get to enjoy more of the dance, food and music than the Eagles will.

Arts & Culture

Brotherly Lens: A Portrait of Philadelphia

Where: InLiquid Gallery, 1400 N. American St. Gallery 108

InLiquid Gallery, 1400 N. American St. Gallery 108 When: Friday, Sept. 6 – Saturday, Oct. 12, noon – 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6 – Saturday, Oct. 12, noon – 6 p.m. How much: Free

An exhibition of three photographers — Ron Tarver, Eric T. Kunsman and Joseph Labolito — opens this week, providing a new view of the city from their distinct perspective. Brotherly Lens: A Portrait of Philadelphia shows not only their work but how their lives and experiences informed it.

Outdoors

Red Bull BC One Cypher

Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th St.

Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th St. When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7, 2 p.m. How much: Free

When breaking made it to the Olympics this year, some followers of hip-hop culture were dismayed by its performers. Australian b-girl Raygun was subject to the most scorn, and she’s since apologized to the breaking community for the backlash to her poor performance. You can catch more talented breakdancers at the Red Bull BC One Cypher, which will winnow contestants down to qualify at the National Cypher in Los Angeles.

Kids

Philadelphia Literacy Day

Where: 1400 block of W. Susquehanna Ave.

1400 block of W. Susquehanna Ave. When: Saturday, Sept. 7, noon – 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7, noon – 3 p.m. How much: Free

Philadelphia Literacy Day returns to encourage children to embrace reading. Part of West Susquehanna Avenue will be closed to traffic as local and national authors come out to read from their works and interact with young readers. The annual event is hosted by Treehouse Books, which works to make books and literacy programs available to its North Philadelphia community.

Food & Drink

Center City Restaurant Week

Where: Multiple venues

Multiple venues When: Sunday, Sept. 8 – Saturday, Sept. 21

Sunday, Sept. 8 – Saturday, Sept. 21 How much: Three-course, prix-fixe lunch and dinner $20, $40 and $60

It’s time to make reservations. Center City Restaurant Week is back with $20, $40 and $60 pre-fixe three-course lunches and dinners at participating restaurants. Since it lasts two weeks, you have time to plan a meal at your favorite eatery or try something new. Either way, you’ll save on a nice day, or night, out. During the promotion, participants enjoy discounted parking, too.

Music

St. Vincent

Singer-songwriter and guitarist St. Vincent released her seventh album, “Born Screaming,” earlier this year to great reviews. The response must have been gratifying, as it’s the first project she produced in its entirety. Now she’s on the road to support it, making a stop in Philadelphia. After the concert, there’s a free after-party at the venue with music and drinks for purchase.

Kirk Franklin: The Reunion Tour

When Kirk Franklin comes to town, it counts as church (in case you’re thinking of sleeping in on Sunday). He’s bringing Yolanda Adams, Fred Hammond, The Clark Sisters, Marvin Sapp and Kierra Sheard-Kelly with him on The Reunion Tour, so there will be some testimony going on. Wear your Sunday best and prepare to be transformed. And if you don’t make it to an actual service on Sunday, you’re excused.

Chuck Brown Band

The late Chuck Brown was the godfather of the D.C. go-go scene, the music that combines funk, soul, more funk and a gumbo of Black musical genres. It’s known for its lengthy jams and its classic songs, like Brown’s big hit “Bustin’ Loose” famously sampled by Nelly for “Hot in Herre.” Brown died in 2012, but his band lives on with his son Wiley Brown taking over as bandleader.

The Chuck Brown Band makes a tour stop in Philly this weekend. While City Winery is a sit-down venue, go-go is not a sit-down genre. Prepare accordingly.

Meghan Trainor: The Timeless Tour

She’s all about that bass. The 2016 Grammy Award winner for Best New Artist has continued the success she enjoyed with her breakout 2014 hit “It’s All About That Bass,” extolling the virtues of being curvy. Far from a one-hit wonder, the singer-songwriter has crisscrossed the world on tour, released her third and fourth albums, along with a Christmas release, appeared on multiple reality singing competition shows, started a podcast and had two children. Her single “Made You Look” went platinum. Now she’s on the Timeless tour, which checks into the Mann this weekend.

Pearl Jam Dark Matter World Tour

Pearl Jam and its charismatic lead singer Eddie Vedder are icons of the grunge era, moving from its beginnings in Seattle in the ‘90s to international superstardom. In April, the band released its 12th studio album, “Dark Matter.” They’re on tour in support of the project through November when they wrap it up in Australia. This weekend they head to Philly for two shows.