Culture is at the forefront as the Ukrainian Folk Festival and Philadelphia’s Welsh Week are both on the weekend’s events schedule. Music fests are free in both Havertown and Delaware, and budding entomologists can get an up-close view of different bug species at the annual Bug Fest at Drexel’s Academy of Natural Sciences.
Delaware
Arts and Jazz Festival
Artists from in and around Delmarva will showcase their work at this free festival. Sponsored by the Delaware Division of the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, the music portion incorporates performances by local faves. Delaware native Joe Baione, who plays the vibraphone, grew up in a musical family that nurtured his talent. Jazz fusion band Energico was formed in Washington, D.C., but two of its members are Philadelphians. And Jazzy Blu is a popular D.C.-based jazz, soul and R&B band who has opened for everyone from Roy Ayers to Boyz II Men.
- What: Music and art event
- Where: Freeman Arts Pavilion, 31806 Lake View Dr. Selbyville, Del.
- When: Friday, Aug. 26, 4 p.m.
- How much: Free with registration, BYOC (chair)
New Jersey
Korn x Evanescence
’90s metal band Korn was one of the era’s most popular groups. So much so that an energetic set at “Woodstock 99” is credited with setting up the debauchery the ill-fated concert became infamous for. (It’s all documented in two must-see docs, “Trainwreck: Woodstock 99” on Netflix and “Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage” on HBO Max.) Since then, the band has released 10 albums. The latest, “Requiem” came out earlier this year. Evanescence scored with their 2003 hit “Bring Me to Life” which mysteriously went to #1 on iTunes this week after 19 years. Their latest release is 2021’s “The Bitter Truth.”
- What: Concert
- Where: Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, N.J.
- When: Saturday, Aug. 27, 5:30 p.m.
- How much: $21 and up
Outdoors/Festivals
Philly Naked Bike Ride
Now in its 12th year, the annual bike ride in the buff is set to take place on Saturday at a starting location to be disclosed 24 hours before the event’s start. You can be as naked for the ride as you choose — many participants opt for body painting. Organizers promise an easy 10-mile ride and a strictly enforced code of conduct that prohibits harassment of any kind. The ride is free, but the afterparty at the Fillmore, also clothing optional, is ticketed.
- What: Themed cycling event
- Where: Starting point announced 24 hours before the ride
- When: Saturday, Aug. 27, 5 p.m.
- How much: Free, afterparty at the Fillmore $15 in advance, $20 at the door
Ukrainian Folk Festival
As the news out of Ukraine becomes more and more grim, Philadelphia residents who share that heritage gather to celebrate their history and culture. The Ukrainian Folk Festival is held to commemorate Ukrainian independence now under siege. Performers including Iryna Lonchyna, the Carpathia Folk Dance Ensemble, violinist Innesa Tymochko Dekajlo and Ukrainian history reenactors, are scheduled. Homemade Ukrainian food will be available onsite.
- What: Cultural festival
- Where: Ukrainian American Sport Center, 1 Lower St. Rd, North Wales, Pa.
- When: Sunday, Aug. 28, noon – 8 p.m.
- How much: $15, kids 14 and under, free. Tickets are available onsite only and $5 from each admission will go to Ukrainian relief funds.
1800SAFESEXXX Festival
At the third annual 1800SAFESEXXX Festival, independent recording artists are the focus. The fest is billed as “celebrating and uplifting the creative community as well as raising awareness about mental stimulation and togetherness,” and this year’s theme is ‘summer camp’ whatever that means to you. Among the performers are DjAYE Boogie, DJ Na$h, Kia Bhn, Wazo Daveed, and Kash Juliano.
- What: Music and arts festival
- Where: The Lawn at uCity Square, 3701 Filbert St.
- When: Saturday, Aug. 27, noon – 9 p.m.
- How much: $35 – $99
Arts and culture
Philadelphia Welsh Week
Bala Cynwd, Bryn Mawr and Tredyffrin are just a few of the Main Line locations that reflect the Philadelphia area’s Welsh history. In 1652, William Penn granted a group of Welsh Quakers a parcel of land that shaped the area into the tony region it is now. Philadelphia Welsh Week encompasses the annual North American Festival of Wales, now in its 90th year, the largest gathering of people with Welsh heritage in North America. Events include concerts, meetups, film screenings, seminars, language classes, and history tours. A selection of local restaurants will offer traditional Welsh food and drink.
- What: Cultural celebration
- Where: Various venues
- When: Saturday, Aug. 27 – Sunday, Sept. 4
- How much: Various prices
Grand Horizons
The Tony-nominated play finishes its run in the Philly burbs this weekend. When longtime couple Bill and Nancy decide to divorce after 50 years, they seem OK with it, but grown sons Brian and Ben aren’t quite as sanguine about the impending breakup. Comedic shenanigans ensue as the family tries to figure out their new normal. Though it received some mixed reviews in its Broadway run, it earned playwright Bess Wohl (“Small Mouth Sounds,” “Barcelona”) a 2021 Tony nod for Best Play.
- What: Stage play
- Where: People’s Light, 39 Conestoga Rd., Malvern, Pa.
- When: Through Aug. 28, a streaming version is available Aug. 26 through Sept. 9.
- How much: $40 and up, $15 for streaming only
¡Bailar en FDR!: Salsa Class and Social Dance
Learn to salsa at a supportive community event that encourages people from all ages, backgrounds, and dance expertise to come together for instruction and social interaction. Hosted by DJ Val Flores and Philly Outdoor Bachata and Salsa, the event is happening twice more before it ends for the season. Although the boathouse is covered, it is open-air, so no rain dates. But be mindful of climate and weather. And yes, there are bathrooms available and food for purchase.
- What: Cultural event
- Where: Boathouse at FDR Park, Pattison Ave. and 20th St.
- When: Friday, Aug. 26, 7 p.m. (additional dates on Friday, Sept. 9 and Friday, Sept. 23)
- How much: Pay what you can, $10, $15, $20
Community and conventions
Sanitation Situation Benefit
Terrill Haigler, a.k.a. Ya Fav Trashman went viral in the early months of the pandemic for being the go-to guy for advice and information as trash pickup lagged behind. By doing so, he earned a Billie Award from Billy Penn as 2021’s Most Valuable Philadelphian. Now, he’s a community advocate with a non-profit, Trash to Treasure, that hopes to fulfill its mission of a cleaner, trash-free city. To that end, Haigler’s looking to raise $12,000 to remove 100 tons of illegally dumped trash from Kensington by hosting a benefit party on Saturday. Admission is free, but it’s a benefit, so pony up with a donation.
- What: Charitable event
- Where: Lobo Mau, 700 S. 6th St.
- When: Saturday, Aug. 27, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- How much: Free, with registration, donations welcomed
Conventions: Fishtown Card Show, ThriftCon Philly
Lovers of memorabilia and discounts will find this weekend a favorable one as there are opportunities to snag both at two area gatherings. In Philadelphia, the Fishtown Card Show at Rivers Casino promises to unite a thousand sports cards, memorabilia, and Pokemon/TCG collectors for buying and trading. At ThriftCon at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, in Oaks, Pa., it’s the lure of the deal at what’s billed as the largest traveling vintage market in the world.
- What: Conventions
- Where: Various venues
- When: Sunday, Aug. 28, Fishtown Card Show, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., ThriftCon Philly, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- How much: Fishtown Card Show: $10 – $15, ThriftCon Philly, $12 – $30
Family-friendly
Bug Fest
Most of us do our best to avoid bugs but for aspiring entomologists, learning more about insect life is essential. The Academy of Natural Sciences hosts their annual Bug Fest with a host of activities that preview what a real-life bug researcher might do. There are bug walks, a selection of hands-on activities, the ever-popular Roach Races, a tour of the museum’s Entomology Collection, and a chance to meet real-life entomologists.
- What: Educational event
- Where: Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.
- When: Saturday, Aug. 27, Sunday, Aug. 28, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- How much: Free with museum admission, $27 for adults, $23 for children 2-12
Family Outdoor Movie Night: Shazam!
Bartram’s Garden continues to be a community resource in Southwest Philadelphia. This Friday, it hosts a free outdoor movie night featuring the 2019 superhero movie “Shazam!” starring Djimon Hounsou as the titular wizard. Along with the flick, popcorn and lemonade will be provided. Free bike rentals are offered between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. and a dance tribute to mothers precedes the screening.
- What: Movie screening
- Where: Bartram’s Garden, 56th St. Plaza, 3000 S. 56th St.
- When: Friday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- How much: Free
Music
Haverford Township Music Festival
A free music fest in the burbs means being able to walk home after the show instead of searching a vast parking lot for your black SUV…in a sea of black SUV’s. The 10th annual Haverford Music Festival is the first official one since 2019. This is an all-day event with vendors, food, and family fun on the schedule. Performers include San Francisco native and Blues Hall of Fame inductee Joe Louis Walker, Jersey City-based Americana roots artist Debra Devi and Hoboken, N.J. rock quartet The Bongos.
- What: Music festival
- Where: Near Eagle and Hathaway Lane., Havertown, Pa.
- When: Saturday, Aug. 27, noon – 9 p.m.
- How much: Free
Indigo Girls
It’s rare that any relationship outside of familial ones stands the test of time, and it’s even more unlikely in a musical partnership. But Amy Ray and Emily Saliers are the notable exceptions, first meeting in elementary school and spending almost four decades together as the Indigo Girls. Since 1987, they’ve released 15 studio albums and three live ones. In 1989, the Indigo Girls won Best Contemporary Folk Recording for their self-titled first major label album. In 1992, they scored a top-10 hit with “Galileo.” As openly gay women, they are longtime LGBTQ+ activists who’ve used their platform to bring attention to other issues including the environment. The duo’s latest release “Look Long” was released in 2020.
- What: Concert
- Where: Bristol Riverside Theater, 2501 Bath Rd., Bristol, Pa.
- When: Thursday, Aug. 25, 8 p.m.
- How much: $55
