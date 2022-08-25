Terrill Haigler, a.k.a. Ya Fav Trashman went viral in the early months of the pandemic for being the go-to guy for advice and information as trash pickup lagged behind. By doing so, he earned a Billie Award from Billy Penn as 2021’s Most Valuable Philadelphian. Now, he’s a community advocate with a non-profit, Trash to Treasure, that hopes to fulfill its mission of a cleaner, trash-free city. To that end, Haigler’s looking to raise $12,000 to remove 100 tons of illegally dumped trash from Kensington by hosting a benefit party on Saturday. Admission is free, but it’s a benefit, so pony up with a donation.

Conventions: Fishtown Card Show, ThriftCon Philly

Lovers of memorabilia and discounts will find this weekend a favorable one as there are opportunities to snag both at two area gatherings. In Philadelphia, the Fishtown Card Show at Rivers Casino promises to unite a thousand sports cards, memorabilia, and Pokemon/TCG collectors for buying and trading. At ThriftCon at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, in Oaks, Pa., it’s the lure of the deal at what’s billed as the largest traveling vintage market in the world.

Most of us do our best to avoid bugs but for aspiring entomologists, learning more about insect life is essential. The Academy of Natural Sciences hosts their annual Bug Fest with a host of activities that preview what a real-life bug researcher might do. There are bug walks, a selection of hands-on activities, the ever-popular Roach Races, a tour of the museum’s Entomology Collection, and a chance to meet real-life entomologists.