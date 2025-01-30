This weekend marks Lunar New Year and Philadelphia has plenty of events to choose from. At the Grand Opera House in Wilmington, Cher’s lengthy career is portrayed through its many incarnations in the aptly named “The Cher Show.” The Firebird Festival lights up Phoenixville on Saturday. The Pennsylvania Convention Center will be packed Saturday as it hosts the 15th Sneaker Con and the 33rd African American Children’s Book Fair. For foodies looking for a deal, just as Center City Restaurant Week ends, Northern Liberties Restaurant Week begins. On stage, Orchestra After 5 takes over the Kimmel and a Michael Jackson tribute band checks in at the Keswick in Glenside.

Delaware

The Cher Show

The Tony Award-winning musical covers Cher’s incredible life story, featuring 35 of her biggest hits. It takes three actresses to portray her at different stages: the young dreamer meeting Sonny Bono and changing the trajectory of her life, the glamorous pop star embracing and struggling with fame, and the iconic legend who influenced future multitalented superstars.

New Jersey

South Jersey Pops Greatest Hits

Where : Audubon High School, 350 Edgewood Ave., Audubon, N.J.

: Audubon High School, 350 Edgewood Ave., Audubon, N.J. When : Saturday, Feb. 1, 1 p.m.

: Saturday, Feb. 1, 1 p.m. How much: $15, proceeds benefit the AHS musical

The band plays some of its favorite songs including selections from the soundtracks of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Jurassic Park” and “Star Wars.” Proceeds go to the Audobon High School musical theater program.

Special Events

Lunar New Year roundup

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Sunday, Feb. 2

: Through Sunday, Feb. 2 How much: Free

Lunar New Year celebrates the Year of the Snake, which is about shedding toxic habits and relationships in favor of new ones. It’s a festive moment in the city where its traditional firecrackers and Lion Dances happen at various locations. Here’s a list below:

Dinos After Dark/Winter Dino Ball

At the pay-what-you-wish family-friendly night out, (they suggest a $10 donation) you can check out several current exhibits: “Ice Dinosaurs” featuring animatronic creatures, “Heirloom Plants” and “The Ecology of Fashion,” which shows how nature influences style. Afterward, for 21- and-up only, the venue is throwing its first-ever Winter Dino Ball starting at 8:30 p.m. Dance under the T. rex to tunes from local DJs, join a dinosaur parade at 10 p.m., enjoy dino-themed face painting and grab some refreshments from food trucks on the scene. Proceeds support the Academy and its work educating about and advocating for the natural world.

Museum Nights: Snowed In

The 21+ crowd is taking over the Please Touch museum — after hours. This is the inaugural event in the venue’s Museum Nights series of themed parties for adults. (They did a soft launch last year with a ‘90s night.) Not only do grown folks have the chance to enjoy the museum’s exhibits after hours, but there’s also music, a cash bar and special winter-themed programming including an indoor skating rink. Your ticket includes a complimentary drink and unlimited carousel rides.

Phoenixville Firebird Festival

Where : Veterans Memorial Park, 192 Mowere Rd. Phoenixville, Pa.

: Veterans Memorial Park, 192 Mowere Rd. Phoenixville, Pa. When : Saturday, Feb. 1, 4 p.m.

: Saturday, Feb. 1, 4 p.m. How much: Free

Considered an East Coast answer to the annual Burning Man celebration in the Las Vegas desert, the focus of this festival is the burning of a 20-foot-tall wooden phoenix. Organizers say it celebrates “arts, culture and the ephemeral nature of life itself.” To that end, in the hours leading up to the burn, there is a drum circle and performances by fire dancers and fire spinners. If you can’t make it, watch the livestream. Note: No dogs and no outside alcohol allowed.

Arts & Culture

The Drag

EgoPo Classic Theater brings Mae West’s provocative play to the stage. Yup, that Mae West, who courted scandal in her movie star heyday and was one of the first women in Hollywood to star in roles she also wrote. Originally considered controversial, “The Drag” delves into themes of sexuality and societal taboos. The story follows Rolly Kingsbury, a closeted socialite, as he balances his suspicious wife, her father who practices gay conversion therapy and his drag queen friends. This new adaptation connects the narrative to current discussions on LGBTQ+ issues and related legislation. EgoPo is partnering with The Wardrobe, a nonprofit organization, to collect clothing donations during the performances. It should go without saying that “The Drag” includes mature themes, but we’ll say it anyway.

Art Battle Philadelphia

We’ve heard of rap battles and breakdancing battles, even DJ battles. But this might be the first time we’ve heard of an art battle. Artists have three rounds to create a winning piece, and all the art created on-site is available for purchase. Note: It’s an all-ages event until 9 p.m., when it turns into a 21-and-up event.

The Anonymous Lover

Where : Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St.

: Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St. When : Friday, Jan. 31, 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2 p.m.

: Friday, Jan. 31, 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2 p.m. How much: Sold out, but $10 rush tickets will be made available and at the Academy box office two hours prior to the show

Imagine receiving a series of romantic letters from a secret admirer — only to discover the sender is the last person you’d expect. That’s the setup for this romantic comedy brought to life by Opera Philadelphia. Based on the play L’amant anonyme by Stéphanie Félicité Madame de Genlis, the company premiere features music by Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges — a trailblazing 18th-century Black composer and contemporary of Mozart. He was profiled in the 2022 biopic “Chevalier,” starring Kelvin Harrison Jr. It’s Saint-George’s only surviving opera, making this a rare chance to experience a unique piece of history.

Minty Fresh Circus

Conceived by Monique Martin, the show is an up-to-date take on circus and dance that draws inspiration from African rituals, traditions and movement. Named in honor of Harriet Tubman, whose childhood nickname was “Minty,” the show takes audiences on a journey through time and space, exploring themes of freedom and survival in early Black American history.

33rd annual African American Children’s Book Fair

Where : Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St.

: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St. When : Saturday, Feb. 1, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

: Saturday, Feb. 1, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. How much: Free

Via the African American Children’s Book Project, founder Vanesse Lloyd-Sgambati has shepherded this fair for the last three decades, adding more authors each year. The free event has been the impetus for many young Philadelphians to develop a love of reading. This year includes appearances by authors Takiyah Wallace McMillan, who wrote “Brown Girls Do Ballet,” “How James Baldwin Became A Writer” author Gordon C. James and Dr. Jewell Parker Rhodes, who has written over 20 acclaimed children’s books.

Sneaker Con

Where : Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St.

: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St. When : Saturday, Feb. 1, noon – 7 p.m.

: Saturday, Feb. 1, noon – 7 p.m. How much: $30

Whether you’re into Jordans, Adidas, New Balance or P448’s you’ll find your tribe and shoe at this annual event featuring more than 300 vendors offering more than 100,000 pairs of sneakers, accessories and apparel. From rare vintage finds to the latest releases, attendees can buy, sell and trade without fees — and bulk buyers are welcome, too. Guest appearances include a “takeover” by 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey, who will be engaging with fans and showcasing his New Balance sneakers. Exclusive Sneaker Con merchandise, such as the Philadelphia T-shirt, is available for early arrivals. The event also features stage games like 40 for 40, Behind the Bricks and Rate the Fit, with prizes. Attendees can check out rare “holy grail” kicks and are encouraged to bring sneakers to sell in the famous Sneaker Con trading pit.

Kids

Family Festival: Better Together

Where : Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

: Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy. When : Sunday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

: Sunday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. How much: Free with museum admission

Celebrate a day of family, community and connection at one of the city’s top cultural venues to commemorate Black History Month. Part of the museum’s Art Kids series, the event is built around the current exhibit The Time Is Always Now: Artists Reframe the Black Figure. Activities include artist meet and greets, creating portraits and painting and a dance party with DJ Jamz and Poetik Selektions.

Food & Drink

Northern Liberties Restaurant Week

Where : Various venues

: Various venues When : Thursday, Jan. 30 – Saturday, Feb. 8

: Thursday, Jan. 30 – Saturday, Feb. 8 How much: Prix fixe dinner from $25, $35 and $45

You already know that the restaurant weeks are the best time to seek out new restaurants or schedule date nights at a discount. Hey, even lovers, or maybe especially lovers, need to be strategic with their funds. In this neighborhood incarnation, three-course, prix fixe dinners are $25 to $45 and include faves like Anejo, North Third, Jerry’s Bar and Silk City.

Outdoors

Founders Philly Freeze-Out

Where : Main Street, Manayunk

: Main Street, Manayunk When : Saturday, Feb. 1, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

: Saturday, Feb. 1, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Head to the hilly climes of Manayunk for the annual fest hosted by Founders Brewery. Included among the ice sculptures, retail and restaurant specials, live ice carving demonstrations and a Lunar Year lion dance performance is the annual (already sold out) Chowder Crawl and the Founders Freeze-Out Run.

Music

Orchestra After 5: Voyage Through the Planets

The concert is part of the Orchestra After 5 series, which offers a fresh take on classical concerts by combining music with pre- and post-concert festivities. Before the show, mingle with other classical music fans for specials, signature cocktails, a cocktail-making demo with samples, a photo booth and more. After the 60-minute performance of Gustav Holst’s “The Planets,” led by conductor Daniele Rustioni, there’s a post-concert talkback with the performers hosted by Naomi Woo.

Steve Forbert and the New Renditions

With over four decades in the industry and a catalog of 21 albums, Steve Forbert continues to captivate audiences with his rich storytelling and melodic charm. From busking on the streets of New York to breaking through with his 1979 hit “Romeo’s Tune” Forbert has remained a vital force in Americana-based music. He’s in town in support of his latest release, 2024’s “Daylight Savings Time,” which reflects on aging with both nostalgia and optimism.

Who’s Bad: The Michael Jackson Tribute

From the cheerful pop of the Jackson 5 to a solo career ranging from memorable ballads like “Human Nature” and “Rock with You” and monster pop hits like “Billie Jean” “Beat It” and “Thriller,” Michael Jackson’s music ran the gamut of pop culture in his 45 years on stage. This tribute band, put together by L.A.-based musician Vamsi Tadepallii includes hits from Jackson’s rich catalog, reflecting his mission to bring people of all races, genders and cultures together.