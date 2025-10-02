Mural Arts Month begins, performances by Clipse and Ari Lennox and First Friday fun in this week’s ‘Things To Do’

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Sunday, Oct. 5

: Through Sunday, Oct. 5 How much: Various prices

Saturday

Rocktoberfest: Roxborough’s annual fall festival includes a dog costume parade and a classic car exhibition.

Chinatown Mid-Autumn Festival: Dedicated to Chinese culture, it includes a mooncake eating contest and a lantern parade.

Revolutionary Germantown Festival: Celebrating the revolutionary history of the neighborhood with food, history reenactors and blacksmithing demos.

Korean Festival in Philly 2025: K-pop, fashion and food at Emmanuel Church in West Philly.

Fall Festival Arts & Crafts Show: Forty local artists and crafters, plus apple pressing demos at Pennypack Environmental Center.

Tacony Creek Park Music & Arts Festival: Diverse live music performances, along with food and trail rides.

Market Day: The 49th annual event in Newtown comes with artisan vendors and the traditional puppet show.

Sunday

Italian Festival: Annual celebration of all things Italian.

Downington Fall Festival: Food, crafts and the Victory beer garden.

State Street Fall Festival: More than 150 vendors and a kids’ zone at the suburban fest.

Through October

Fallfest: Pumpkins and Halloween-themed activities on the waterfront all month long, including Saturday’s Villains’ Day Cosplay Party.

Pumpkin Festival: Bucks County fall fest with live music.

Design Philadelphia

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Sunday, Oct. 12

: Through Sunday, Oct. 12 How much: Various prices

America’s oldest citywide design festival was created 21 years ago to make design accessible, celebrate innovation across disciplines and engage the public in conversations about how design shapes the city and our lives. Over the course of two weeks, expect an array of exhibits, panel talks, workshops, open studios, “design crawls” through neighborhoods and installations by local and emerging designers. There is a ticketed kickoff party at Hamilton Hall on Thursday night. Other highlights include a kids’ fest, a field trip to the Lincoln Mill haunted house, the inaugural student design tech summit and Bok’s Open Studios.

Darksome Market

Where : Mt. Moriah Cemetery, 6201 Kingsessing Ave.

: Mt. Moriah Cemetery, 6201 Kingsessing Ave. When : Saturday, Oct. 4, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Saturday, Oct. 4, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Suggested donation, $5

Halloween is just around the corner, and this annual marketplace turns the historic Mount Moriah Cemetery into a unique showcase of handmade art with a spooky season twist. Founded to offer an alternative to traditional craft fairs, the market features 100 carefully selected artists and crafters specializing in eerie, whimsical and imaginative creations. Attendees can expect items for sale, including jewelry, clothing, wall art and even handmade witch brooms. DJ Mighty Mike Saga will keep the beats, along with a live performance by Silver Rein. An on-site tintype photo booth should also make for some cool pics. Dressing in Halloween gear is encouraged. Pro tip: Parking in the area is limited, so it’s best to come via rideshare; well-behaved leashed dogs are allowed, and yes, costumes are fine, but none with fake weapons, or real ones, for that matter.

19th Annual PAWS Mutt Strut

Where : Philadelphia Navy Yard, 4747 N. Broad St.

: Philadelphia Navy Yard, 4747 N. Broad St. When : Saturday, Oct. 4, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

: Saturday, Oct. 4, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. How much: Registration $25 and up for individuals and teams

PAWS’s largest annual fundraiser helps the no-kill shelter raise over $120,000 each year to fund its programs, including adoption, foster care and affordable veterinary services. This year’s event features a 1.5-mile walk along the Delaware River, a canine costume contest, agility and lure courses, field games, pet portraits and booths offering veterinary and training advice. If you’re considering adoption, they’ll have dogs there looking to find their forever homes. Live music, vendors and a beer garden by Dock Street Brewing round out the day.

Arts & Culture

New York Stage & Film: Plays in Process

Where : Penn Live Arts at the Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St.

: Penn Live Arts at the Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St. When : Thursday, Oct. 2 – Sunday, Oct. 5, multiple times

: Thursday, Oct. 2 – Sunday, Oct. 5, multiple times How much: $14.50 – $33

Plays in Progress is an annual showcase rooted in the 40-year legacy of New York Stage and Film as an incubator for emerging theater works. Its track record speaks for itself as it helped launch Tony award-winning shows like “Hamilton” and “Hadestown.” It makes its Philadelphia debut with two developing plays: “Falls” by Colm Summers, which follows a father’s struggle to maintain a connection with his son as he battles Parkinson’s, and “Lagniappe” by C.A. Johnson, which explores community, loss and longing in a New Orleans suburb.

‘Six’

They’re back. All of Henry VIII’s six doomed wives, as part of Ensemble Arts’ 2025–26 Broadway Series. The musical started out as a student project at Cambridge University in 2017 and evolved into a global sensation, making its Broadway debut in 2021 after a successful North American tour. Known for its empowering performances and catchy anthems, the production has garnered critical acclaim, winning 23 awards, including a Tony Award for Best Original Score.

Million Dollar Quartet

Where : Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut St.

: Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut St. When : Through Sunday, Nov. 2

: Through Sunday, Nov. 2 How much: $31 and up

On Dec. 4, 1956, one of the most famous jam sessions in music history happened at Sun Studio in Memphis, Tennessee. A then 21-year-old Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins got together when Perkins was in a session and Presley stopped by to visit. Fortunately, it was all recorded, producing a mix of gospel, blues and rockabilly songs generated by the impromptu collaboration. The musical brings this historic night to life, featuring a score of classic hits from each artist, including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Great Balls of Fire” and “Walk the Line.”

Mural Arts Month 2025

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Friday, Oct. 31

: Through Friday, Oct. 31 How much: Most events are free with registration, but some are ticketed

This year’s Mural Arts Month theme is Voices of Philly, celebrating the world’s largest collection of public artwork. Throughout October, the city hosts curated panel discussions and a symposium on how murals impact neighborhood safety, connections and well-being. For those looking for more immersive experiences, there are walking tours and mural exploration, along with spoken word performances. There’s even a Mural Miles run that weaves participants through public art across the city. It officially kicks off with a conversation, Bridging Worlds: Voices at the Intersection of Art and Immigration, on Friday night at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Spooky Mini Golf

Where : Franklin Square, 200 N. Sixth St.

: Franklin Square, 200 N. Sixth St. When : Through Saturday, Nov. 1, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

: Through Saturday, Nov. 1, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. How much: $15 adults, $12 for kids, daytime/nighttime

Philly’s popular mini-golf course is transformed for the season with eerie decor, participating landmarks and a spooky atmosphere that shifts from kid-focused to adult-focused from day to evening. During daylight hours, the course offers a more family-friendly vibe with static props, brighter visibility and kid-safe ambiance. As evening sets in, the course becomes cinematic, complete with fog effects, reduced lighting, spooky music, fog and the Boo-zy Bar with themed drinks, including the apple toddy and the witches brew. Pro Tip: Tickets for Saturday and Sunday are online only, and will not be sold on-site.

Tongue & Groove: Who

Where : The Adrienne Theater, 2030 Sansom St.

: The Adrienne Theater, 2030 Sansom St. When : Friday, Oct. 3 through Friday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m.

: Friday, Oct. 3 through Friday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m. How much: $27.09

In this immersive improvisational theater performance, each audience member anonymously submits a one-sentence description of themselves, answering the question, “Who are you beneath the typical identifiers?” These submissions are then read aloud, becoming the foundation for unscripted scenes and monologues created on the spot by the ensemble. It’s a unique theater experience that seeks to find more meaning and connection beneath the surface of our everyday lives.

First Friday: Denise King

Where : Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

: Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway. When : Friday, Oct. 3, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

: Friday, Oct. 3, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. How much: $35

The Barnes Foundation’s long-running First Friday series opens the galleries after hours every month. Patrons can experience art, music and socializing in one smooth mixer. This Friday, West Philly native Denise King pays tribute to her favorite vocalists, including Sarah Vaughan, Nancy Wilson, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and Amy Winehouse. The ticket comes with access to the collection and recent exhibitions.

First Friday: ‘Night of the Living Dead’

Where : Betsy Ross House, 239 Arch St.

: Betsy Ross House, 239 Arch St. When : Friday, Oct. 3, 5:30 p.m.

: Friday, Oct. 3, 5:30 p.m. How much: $10

The historic Betsy Ross House hosts an outdoor screening of the 1968 horror classic “Night of the Living Dead” in their pre-Halloween event. Attendees can bring their own snacks and enjoy beverages from a pop-up beer garden by Triple Bottom Brewing. Before the movie, the night kicks off with a traditional Mesoamerican dance performance by artist César Viveros, sponsored by the Ministry of Awe, in celebration of Hispanic American Heritage Month. Pro tip: Seating is limited, so early arrival is recommended.

Philadelphia Unnamed Film Festival

Launched in 2016 as a nonprofit run by disabled and neurodivergent artists, the festival was founded for films that defy convention. Over the years, PUFF has evolved into a multiday gathering that showcases a diverse range of genres, including horror, sci-fi, documentary, experimental and “bizarre” works, alongside shorts, music videos and mixed-media presentations. Highlights of the 2025 lineup include the double feature “Girls Like Horror” and, for the first time this year, a dedicated animation block showcasing short films. Through juried and audience voting, the festival awards standout works with the PUFF Tiara in categories like Best Feature, Best Short and local honors.

Out & About in MNYK

Where : Multiple venues in Manyunk

: Multiple venues in Manyunk When : Friday, Oct. 3 – Sunday, Oct.5, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

: Friday, Oct. 3 – Sunday, Oct.5, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. How much: Free, but the Rocky Horror shows are ticketed

This vibrant three-day festival celebrates National Coming Out Day in a neighborhood renowned as a welcoming space for LGBTQ+ individuals and allies. Since 2019, the celebration has brought together local artists, performers, organizations and merchants. The weekend’s activities include a Queer Run, shopping at the artisan market housed in two vendor zones, drag story time hosted by Philly Drag Mafia, an open-air drag show with DJ da Boo Boo, and options to compete or spectate in the new for 2025 Manayunk Idol karaoke contest hosted by Brittany Lynn. For the finale, there are two ticketed, live shadowcasts of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” by Transylvanian Nipple Productions that take place at the Venice Island Performing Arts Center. Costumes and audience participation are strongly encouraged. Pro tip: A complimentary shuttle connects Out & About with Roxtoberfest so you can attend both.

Latin American Book Fair

Where : Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St.

: Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St. When : Saturday, Oct. 4, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

: Saturday, Oct. 4, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. How much: Free

The Latin American Book Fair returns for its seventh edition, moving to the Kimmel Center for the first time. Originally launched by a small group of community leaders, writers, media professionals and local Latino cultural organizations — Taller Puertorriqueño, Casa de Venezuela and Acción Colombia — over the years, it’s evolved into one of the most significant events of Hispanic Heritage Month. Highlights of the 2025 fair include over 30 participating authors with readings and book signings, workshops, children’s programming, live music and cultural performances centered around Mexico, this year’s guest country. Featured authors include Philadelphia-based muralist and children’s book illustrator Cindy Lozito and novelist Odilón Adán Robles.

‘Soul, Sound, and Ice: The Art of Jerry Pinkney’

Where : Woodmere Art Museum, 9201 Germantown Ave.

: Woodmere Art Museum, 9201 Germantown Ave. When : Friday, Oct. 4 – Sunday, Feb. 15

: Friday, Oct. 4 – Sunday, Feb. 15 How much:

“Soul, Sound, and Voice: The Art of Jerry Pinkney” is a retrospective featuring around 100 of Pinkney’s watercolor paintings and illustrations that explore how music shaped his vision and storytelling. The show emphasizes Germantown native Pinkney’s lifelong mission to amplify underrepresented communities, celebrating the role of music in his interpretation of American history and identity. Via the sections “A Chorus of Voices,” “Ballads,” and “The Music Makers,” the exhibition highlights how Pinkney paid tribute to music legends across genres like jazz, gospel and rock with his vivid imagery. There’s a free opening reception on Saturday afternoon and a storytelling session on Sunday with Pinkney’s widow, Gloria Jean Pinkney.

Delco Arts Week

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Saturday, Oct. 4 – Sunday, Oct. 12

: Saturday, Oct. 4 – Sunday, Oct. 12 How much: Various prices

The week was launched in 2019 by the Delaware County Arts Consortium as a celebration to highlight the artists and cultural organizations across the region. Now it’s a highly anticipated annual tradition featuring dozens of events. This year, the festival showcases over 50 activities, ranging from gallery exhibitions to hands-on workshops and live music. Signature events include the Media State Street Fall Festival and Rockdale Open Studios, where art aficionados can see the creative process in person by visiting artist studios. Other highlights include film screenings, stage productions, a tribute to Bruce Springsteen and extended museum hours.

Books ‘n Things Grown-Up Book Fair

Mavey Books, a minority-and women-owned bookstore in Ardmore, is hosting a book fair that brings several local bookstores together under one roof. The first 50 guests get a free tote bag, along with a surprise gift. A cash bar and DJ TheBlackChriss will be on-site to keep the mood high while attendees shop for books and products offered at a curated vendor fair.

Outdoors

Citywide Pumpkin Patch

Turns out, you don’t have to head to the ‘burbs to get your seasonal pumpkin patch fix. For the rest of the month, Philadelphia’s Liberty Point becomes an urban version where you can pick pumpkins, snap photos and take advantage of a lineup of fall-themed activities. Smash pumpkins in the Smash-o-Lantern zone, launch gourd-shaped projectiles in Ghost Slingshot, play traditional carnival games or just enjoy the themed treats and potions. There are various ticket tiers, but most include a pumpkin and extras like face-painting.

Autumn’s Colors

Where : Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.

: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa. When : Friday, Oct. 3 – Sunday, Oct. 6

: Friday, Oct. 3 – Sunday, Oct. 6 How much: Free with museum admission

All the beauty of the season is evident at Longwood Gardens’ display of the best of their fall horticulture. For the first time this year, visitors will have the chance to see a preview of the chrysanthemum varieties featured in the upcoming Chrysanthemum Festival in a dedicated exhibit. While there, you can also see the Flower Garden Walk, Ornamental Kitchen Garden and Idea Garden, which are planted with late-season vegetables and flowers, while the Meadow Garden and surrounding woodlands emphasize native plants in seasonal colors.

Night of Lights

Where : Chestnut Hill Conservancy, 8708 Germantown Ave.

: Chestnut Hill Conservancy, 8708 Germantown Ave. When : Friday, Oct. 3 – Monday, Oct. 6, opening night ceremony on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

: Friday, Oct. 3 – Monday, Oct. 6, opening night ceremony on Friday at 6:30 p.m. How much: Free

Chestnut Hill’s annual Night of Lights reimagines Germantown Avenue as an open-air gallery with storefront windows featuring archival slide shows and historic films, and nearby buildings lit up to showcase their architectural details. Interpreters and storytellers stationed along the avenue provide information on the history of the neighborhood. A “Pastport” is also available to be stamped at each display, entering patrons who complete it into a raffle sponsored by area retailers. Friday’s “Flip the Switch” opening kicks off the festivities.

Food & Drink

Kennett Brewfest

The Kennett Brewfest began in 1988 as a spinoff from the town’s Mushroom Festival. Now it’s one of the area’s largest beer festivals, regularly featuring 80+ curated local and regional breweries pouring more than 175 beers. The 2025 fest promises to highlight elite, rare and limited-edition brews competing for the “Best of Connoisseur” title, as well as a general session with unlimited tastings across an expanded roster of breweries, complemented by live music, food vendors, artisan vendors and VIP options.

Philly Eats Fest

Where : Eakins Oval

: Eakins Oval When : Saturday, Oct. 4, noon – 5 p.m.

: Saturday, Oct. 4, noon – 5 p.m. How much: Free

If you’re a foodie, you go to snooty restaurant openings. But if you just like food, you go to food festivals like the Philly Eats Fest, emphasis on Philly. Nine local restaurants, including Chickie’s & Pete’s, Curly’s Comfort Food, Jacobs Northwest, Oregon Steaks, Rocco’s Italian Sausages and The Flavor Spot, will serve their signature foods while Pepsi introduces handmade drink concoctions infused with its products. To go with the food, the musical lineup is stellar: hip-hop duo Clipse, R&B soulstress Ari Lennox and Philly rapper Freeway. Eagles legend Brian Westbrook is stopping by, too, along with the Eagles drumline, cheerleaders and mascot Swoop.

Panda Fest

Originating in July 2024 as a spin-off of New York’s Dragon Fest, Panda Fest was created to celebrate Asian cuisine, arts and community in cities across the U.S. It first came to Philly last April and did so well that it’s heading back to Dilworth Park this weekend. More than 60 Asian food vendors are serving over 100 street food items, from dumplings and tanghulu to matcha lattes and lychee juice. The festival will also include cultural performances, interactive games, merchandise booths, a 15-foot inflatable panda for photo ops and panda-themed decor.

Sports

Philadelphia Phillies playoff opener

Where : Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Way

: Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Way When : Saturday, Oct. 4, TBD

: Saturday, Oct. 4, TBD How much: $351 and up

The Philadelphia Phillies concluded their regular season with a 5-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Saturday. Despite the defeat, the Phillies had already secured the No. 2 seed in the National League, earning a first-round bye in the postseason. They’ll face the winner of the NL Wild Card series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds, which starts Saturday at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies’ regular-season performance of 99 wins and 66 losses put them on top of the NL East and in the No. 2 slot for most games won overall. Meaning, the odds are strong they’ll make it all the way to the World Series.

Music

Neko Case Fall Tour

Singer/songwriter Neko Case’s 2025 North American tour celebrates her return to the road with “Neon Grey Midnight Green,” her first studio album since 2018’s acclaimed “Hell-On.” Over the course of her three-decade career, Case has earned Grammy nominations, widespread critical acclaim and recognition as one of the most compelling voices in indie and Americana music. In addition to her solo work, she has been a driving creative force in The New Pornographers and a key collaborator in the celebrated project “case/lang/veirs” with k.d. lang and Laura Veirs. She’ll be on the road in more than 30 U.S. and Canadian cities, stopping in Philadelphia this weekend.

Damien Escobar: Gemini Tour

Damien Escobar first rose to fame as half of the duo Nuttin’ But Stringz with his brother Tourie, competing on “America’s Got Talent” and earning Emmy Awards along the way. After leaving the duo, he faced personal and financial hardship before reinventing himself as a solo artist playing jazz, R&B, hip hop, and pop. In 2024, he released “Gemini”, his fourth studio album, collaborating with producers and artists including Jeff Lorber. He’s at City Winery on Saturday night in support of it.

Raphael Saadiq – No Bandwidth: One Man, One Night, Three Decades of Hits

Raphael Saadiq is in suburban Philly on his No Bandwidth: One Man! One Night! Three Decades of Hits! tour, where he takes the stage solo with no backing band to reflect on his long-running career. The Bay Area native fronted the seminal R&B band Toni, Tony Toné with his brother and cousin, creating classic R&B hits like “Anniversary.” After it disbanded, Saadiq collaborated with some of the biggest names in R&B and soul, including Beyoncé, Solange, Mary J. Blige, D’Angelo and Brent Faiyaz, while producing and writing for Whitney Houston, John Legend, Erykah Badu and others. Most recently, Saadiq contributed to Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” and reissued his 2004 album “Ray Ray” as part of his innovative Vinyl Club, which offers limited releases to members.

Lee Fields

Born Elmer Lee Fields in 1950 and nicknamed “Little JB” for a vocal style reminiscent of James Brown, he built a decades-spanning career in soul, funk, and R&B. In that time, he’s shared stages with musical luminaries like Sharon Jones, Charles Bradley, Kool & the Gang, B.B. King, and Bobby Womack. His catalog includes beloved hits such as “Faithful Man,” “It Rains Love,” and “Special Night,” all of which are staples in his live shows. His latest release, “Sentimental Fool,” came out in 2022. He heads to Philly for a show at Ardmore Music Hall on Sunday.