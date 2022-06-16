If you’re looking for a Father’s Day outing for dear old dad, one thing we know that most dads have in common – they love to eat. At least 14 food trucks are scheduled for Linvilla’s Food Truck Frenzy at the popular orchard. Live music and other activities are part of the event, along with most of Linvilla’s regular attractions. (Unfortunately, fishing is sold out through the weekend but there are still openings for the Monday holiday.) Keep in mind, that if you miss this FTF, there won’t be another until November.

What: Food festival

Food festival Where: Linvilla Orchards, 137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, Pa.

Linvilla Orchards, 137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, Pa. When: Saturday, June 18, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 18, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Pay as you go