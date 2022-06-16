Juneteenth, Father’s Day, Lisa Loeb, Kidchella in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend now coincide, which means an events schedule heavily skewed in favor of the holiday. But we haven’t forgotten you, dads – there are concerts, plays, and events suitable for you if large gatherings aren’t your happy place.
Juneteenth events
Juneteenth is now a national holiday but in many cities, it’s been celebrated for years. Philly hosts one of the nation’s largest events with a parade and festival that begins on 52nd St. and ends at Malcolm X Park in West Philly. Vernon Park in Germantown hosts a two-day Juneteenth Festival, and at the African American Museum’s Juneteenth Block Party, Talib Kweli, Lady Alma, Vertical Current, and Black Ice are performing. World Cafe Live is hosting a Juneteenth Art and Music Extravaganza, while Glassboro, New Jersey hosts its third Juneteenth at Owens Field. In Phoenixville, a celebration includes performances and poetry, and in Willow Grove, a weekend-long event encompasses a concert, block party, and Father’s Day tribute. Here are more Juneteenth festivals around the area.
- What: Holiday celebrations
- Where: Various locations
- When: Saturday, June 18, Sunday, June 19
- How much: Free, various prices
Brian McKnight
Singer/songwriter Brian McKnight is known for his heartfelt ballads and classic hits like “Anytime,” “One Last Cry” and “Back at One.” He also has the dubious distinction of being the most-nominated R&B artist in Grammy history without a win in 17 tries. (Fun fact: Snoop has 16 nods with no win.) But awards don’t always equate to career longevity and McKnight’s three-decade run probably means more to him than gold statuettes. His sixteenth album, “Exodus” was released in 2020.
- What: Concert
- Where: The Queen Wilmington, 500 N. Market St., Wilmington, Del.
- When: Thursday, June 16, 8 p.m.
- How much: $47
Earthquake Father’s Day show
On the predominantly African American ‘chitlin’ comedy circuit, political incorrectness is not just expected, it’s required. But for Earthquake, the higher profile he’s gained from his Dave Chappelle-produced Netflix special this year might mean he’ll have to be more circumspect. But after 20-plus years as a hardworking funnyman, we doubt he’ll stray too far from his usual mix of profane, acerbic takes on pop culture and relationships. Special guests include Bill Bellamy, Tommy Davidson and Philly’s own Tu Rae.
- What: Comedy performance
- Where: Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St.
- When: Friday, June 17, 8 p.m.
- How much: $54 and up
Doylestown Pride
Doylestown’s third annual Pride Festival comes to a close this weekend. Before it does, there’s an easygoing Pride Ride on Thursday night that encourages riders to decorate their bikes, a Block Party on Saturday with food, music, vendors, drag performers and a concert by School of Rock – and a screening of “Rocketman,” the fantastical Elton John biopic, on Sunday.
- What: LGBTQ+ celebration
- Where: Various locations in and around Doylestown.
- When: Through Sunday, June 19
- How much: Pay as you go
Movies on the Block
The Philadelphia Film Society kicks off its summer movie screening series in University City on Friday, with “Drumline.” The 2002 film about a HBCU marching band starred a young Nick Cannon along with future “Avatar” star Zoe Saldana. In conjunction with local organizations, the free, family-friendly series includes vendors, activities, music, and food and will screen a groundbreaking film at three more locations around the city through Aug. 19th.
- What: Neighborhood film series
- Where: Various locations
- When: Through Friday, Aug. 19
- How much: Free
Kidchella 2022
The summer music festival for kids is back with performers including Troupe Da Da, Ms. Niki, and Lucy Kalantari. There are three performances scheduled for the season and each show includes giveaways, food trucks, art stations and other pre-show activities. This week’s show includes a Juneteenth celebration.
- What: Children’s play event
- Where: Smith Memorial Playground, 3500 Reservoir Dr.
- When: Friday, June 17, Friday, July 22, Friday, Aug. 19, 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- How much: $12, ACCESS cardholders half-price (but must email for tix in advance)
Ambler Arts and Music Festival
Call it a festival trifecta as the Ambler Arts and Music Festival encompasses food, music and an arts festival. More than 85 vendors will sell everything from jewelry to sculpture, Ambler’s participating restaurants and eateries offer discounted festival specials and the two days of concerts include performances by M.A.F.I.A., the Chicago 9 Tribute Band, the Boogie Wonder Band, and the Verdict Reggae Soca Band.
- What: Street festival
- Where: On and around Cavalier Dr., Ambler, Pa.
- When: Friday, June 17, Saturday, June 18, 11 a.m.
- How much: Free
Food Truck Frenzy
If you’re looking for a Father’s Day outing for dear old dad, one thing we know that most dads have in common – they love to eat. At least 14 food trucks are scheduled for Linvilla’s Food Truck Frenzy at the popular orchard. Live music and other activities are part of the event, along with most of Linvilla’s regular attractions. (Unfortunately, fishing is sold out through the weekend but there are still openings for the Monday holiday.) Keep in mind, that if you miss this FTF, there won’t be another until November.
- What: Food festival
- Where: Linvilla Orchards, 137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, Pa.
- When: Saturday, June 18, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- How much: Pay as you go
2022 Sugar Cane Festival
Billed as the official summer kickoff for Latinos in Philadelphia, the 18th annual Sugar Cane Festival returns in-person this year. The three-block festival honors the labor of Puerto Ricans who toiled in the sugarcane industry, both on the island and those who emigrated to Philadelphia to work in sugar mills. This year’s headliner is Tito Puente, Jr. who’s faithfully carrying on his father’s legacy in mambo and salsa.
- What: Street festival
- Where: 6th St. and Germantown Ave.
- When: Saturday, June 18, noon – 4 p.m.
- How much: Free
EgoPo Theater: “Curse of the Starving Class”
Sam Shepherd’s “Curse of the Starving Class” is the story of the dysfunctional Tate family and their slow descent into debt and despair. Though met with mixed reviews after its 1977 UK debut, it won the 1977 Obie Award for Best American Play and has been regularly staged ever since. This was the play on deck when EgoPo was forced to shutter in 2020 due to COVID, so it finally gets its due.
- What: Stage play
- Where: URBN Center Annex Black Box Theater at Drexel University, 3401 Filbert St.
- When: Through Sunday, June 26
- How much: $12 – $32
Into the Woods
The contemporary musical retelling of some of your favorite fairy tales has extended its run at the Arden due to popular demand. (It’s in the midst of a Broadway revival as well.) The Arden version stars Kim Carson as The Witch and Ben Dibble as The Baker, with Terrence J. Nolen directing.
- What: Musical
- Where: Arden Theater, 40 N. 2nd St.
- When: Extended through Sunday, July 10
- How much: $21 and up
Lisa Loeb
Singer/songwriter Lisa Loeb made history in 1994 with her #1 hit, “Stay (I Missed You)” from the movie “Reality Bites.” She became the first artist to achieve the feat that wasn’t signed to a major label. Since then, Loeb’s continued her groundbreaking career as a recording artist and actress who’s also recorded multiple children’s albums and created her own line of signature eyewear. In 2018, she won a Grammy for Best Children’s Album for “Feel What U Feel.” Her latest release, “A Simple Trick to Happiness” came out in 2020.
- What: Concert
- Where: City Winery Philadelphia, 990 Filbert St.
- When: Friday, June 17, 8 p.m.
- How much: $28 and up
Barnes on the Block
The Barnes Foundation’s free block party is celebrating several things – Juneteenth, a new exhibit and Father’s Day, via a photographic installation of Black fathers by We Embrace Fatherhood that will be projected on its facade. Food trucks, family activities, and performances by the West Powelton Steppers, Musicopia and more are included in the program.
- What: Cultural event
- Where: Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.
- When: Sunday, June 19, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- How much: Free, registration is required