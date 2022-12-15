Hanukkah celebrations start on Sunday with menorah lighting celebrations and other events through Dec. 26. “Jurassic Quest” brings natural history to life – if only temporally – using animatronic dinosaurs that look like the real thing. But, it’s local music talent that leads the holiday weekend. Snacktime celebrates its debut album with a record release party in East Passyunk, while York Street Hustle hosts its 10th annual Holiday Spectacular. And, Chester. Pa.’s very-own Avery Sunshine brings a little summer warmth with her to City Winery.

Hidden City: All Aboard! Philly’s Trains & Trolleys

Where: Starts and ends in front of the Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St.

When: Saturday, Dec. 17, 1 p.m.

How much: Free

Public transportation in Philadelphia can be fraught with frustration, but it’s also a place where interesting things lie beneath the surface. Jerry Silverman of Hidden City is your guide for All Aboard! Philly’s Trains & Trolleys that explores the subterranean world of SEPTA and PATCO. Participants will get a front-row seat to the never-finished trolley station, ‘ghost’ stations, and the terracotta mosaics hidden under the Ben Franklin bridge, along with other secrets of the underground city.

Hanukkah celebrations

Where: Various venues

When: Sunday, Dec. 18

How much: Various prices

Hanukkah begins Sunday, Dec. 18 with celebrations throughout the Delaware Valley. The Chanukah on the Avenue event takes place at the Singing Fountain in East Passyunk. At the Betsy Ross House in Old City, the annual menorah lighting celebration gets going at 4:30 p.m. West Philly synagogue Kol Tzedek’s also celebrates 18 years with a hybrid Hanukkah event that includes a Jewish bake-off.

In New Jersey, a family Chanukah Skate Party at the Cherry Hill Hot Wheelz rink will have you skating into the holiday. More events are listed here, and here.

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Where: Verizon Hall, 300 S. Broad St.

When: Saturday, Dec. 17, 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2 p.m.

How much: $59 – $89

The Philadelphia Orchestra presents The Muppet Christmas Carol, their version of the Dickens classic. The classic children’s film stars Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge, with Muppet castmates Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog. The orchestra, directed by Constantine Kitsopoulos, plays along with the movie’s original score composed by Miles Goodman and Paul Williams.

Anthony Nunziata: The Italian Broadway Christmas Show