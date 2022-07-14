Concerts and music festivals dominate the weekend events landscape from individual shows including Anthony Hamilton, Dave Matthews Band, Elton John, Chris Brown, Third Eye Blind and Maren Morris, to festivals, including the Bucks County Blues Festival and the Lancaster Ave. Blues and Jazz Fest.

Winner of five Tonys, the classic musical combined the brilliance of Neil Simon and Bob Fosse with Gwen Verdon. It’s remained popular through numerous revivals since its Broadway debut in 1966. Based on the 1957 Italian film “Nights in Cabiria” the musical centers on Times Square taxi dancer Charity Hope Valentine, who’s looking for love in all the wrong people and places.

Musical revival

Candlelight Theater, 2208 Millers Rd., Wilmington, Del.

Saturday, July 16 – Sunday, August 28

$33.50 – $65.50

Director, actor, screenwriter and playwright Aaron Sorkin adapted the 1960 Harper Lee classic for Broadway in 2018. In the touring production, Richard Thomas takes over the role of Atticus Finch after Jeff Daniels and Greg Kinnear both played the role on Broadway. The Sorkin adaptation has received mostly positive reviews, although Lee’s estate sued initially, saying that the update strayed too far from the book. But the two sides resolved the issue peacefully and the show went on. Fun fact: Mary Badham, the actress who plays Mrs. DuBose in this production was nominated for an Oscar for her role as Scout in the 1962 movie adaptation.

Carbs and brews – what could be a better combination? That’s the idea behind Pancakes and Booze, a nationwide update to the art show concept that makes its annual stop in Philly this weekend. Billed as an antidote to stuffy art shows, this brings together over 100 artists whose work can be purchased onsite. While the artwork and booze do cost, the pancakes are free.

Art show event

Underground Arts, 1200 Callowhill St.

Saturday, July 16, 8 p.m.

$15

Break out your best summer whites for this art show held in historic Bartram’s Garden. Organizers, who billed the event as an “Afrocentric art pop-up show” are asking attendees to wear white as they enjoy live music, live painting, an open bar, and a deejay. Performers include Altruistic Vision, singer/songwriter Torie Banks, and DJ The Hype Haus.

Snow in July? Despite climate change, that’s not yet a reality. Well, until the Gilson Snow company created the Summer Snow Day event. There will be real snow, real snow sports, a Rail Jam competition, kid’s events, and adult beverages flowing throughout the event. Some proceeds will go to Carve 4 Cancer, an organization that works to eradicate blood cancers.

Themed event

Xfinity Live! Philadelphia, 1100 Pattison Ave.

Saturday, July 16, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. (VIP start is 1 p.m.)

$45 and up

Parks & Recreation, Creative Philadelphia & Wawa combined with singer/songwriter and activist Shekinah B. for the Sistah Soul Series that brought BIPOC female artists to Love Park for public performances. Along with live music, the monthly performances include vendors and local artists and it’s free. This month, AnOmali is the featured performer.

Concert series

Love Park, Arch St.

Saturday, July 16, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Free tickets are sold out, so admission is via pay what you want donation, with registration

Victory Brewing Company is the sponsor of an all-day music festival at their Parkesburg, Pa., location. They will have beers on the menu, of course, along with BBQ, and summertime games like cornhole, horseshoes, and more. Acts on the bill include High Five Swan Dive, Downingtown School of Rock, and Falz and His Palz.

Music festival

Victory Brewing Company, 3127 Lower Valley Rd. Parkesburg, Pa.

Saturday, July 16, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Free, pay as you go

West Philadelphia’s People’s Emergency Center assists the community with issues including housing and job training. In conjunction with sponsors including Wells Fargo, Penn Museum, and Citizens Bank, they also contributed to the neighborhood’s cultural enrichment. Their annual Lancaster Ave. Jazz and Arts Fest brings musicians to the stage for a free, all-day event that includes food, vendors, and children’s events. Among the scheduled performers are the Orrin Evans Quartet, Nazir Ebo’s Youth Ensemble, and Kendrah Butler-Water.