Elton John, Summer Snow Day, Dave Matthews Band, Maze, Pancakes and Booze art show, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
Concerts and music festivals dominate the weekend events landscape from individual shows including Anthony Hamilton, Dave Matthews Band, Elton John, Chris Brown, Third Eye Blind and Maren Morris, to festivals, including the Bucks County Blues Festival and the Lancaster Ave. Blues and Jazz Fest.
Sweet Charity
Winner of five Tonys, the classic musical combined the brilliance of Neil Simon and Bob Fosse with Gwen Verdon. It’s remained popular through numerous revivals since its Broadway debut in 1966. Based on the 1957 Italian film “Nights in Cabiria” the musical centers on Times Square taxi dancer Charity Hope Valentine, who’s looking for love in all the wrong people and places.
- What: Musical revival
- Where: Candlelight Theater, 2208 Millers Rd., Wilmington, Del.
- When: Saturday, July 16 – Sunday, August 28
- How much: $33.50 – $65.50
To Kill A Mockingbird
Director, actor, screenwriter and playwright Aaron Sorkin adapted the 1960 Harper Lee classic for Broadway in 2018. In the touring production, Richard Thomas takes over the role of Atticus Finch after Jeff Daniels and Greg Kinnear both played the role on Broadway. The Sorkin adaptation has received mostly positive reviews, although Lee’s estate sued initially, saying that the update strayed too far from the book. But the two sides resolved the issue peacefully and the show went on. Fun fact: Mary Badham, the actress who plays Mrs. DuBose in this production was nominated for an Oscar for her role as Scout in the 1962 movie adaptation.
- What: Play revival
- Where: Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St.
- When: Through Sunday, July 24
- How much: $20 and up
Pancakes and Booze Art Show
Carbs and brews – what could be a better combination? That’s the idea behind Pancakes and Booze, a nationwide update to the art show concept that makes its annual stop in Philly this weekend. Billed as an antidote to stuffy art shows, this brings together over 100 artists whose work can be purchased onsite. While the artwork and booze do cost, the pancakes are free.
- What: Art show event
- Where: Underground Arts, 1200 Callowhill St.
- When: Saturday, July 16, 8 p.m.
- How much: $15
Roots Art Show
Break out your best summer whites for this art show held in historic Bartram’s Garden. Organizers, who billed the event as an “Afrocentric art pop-up show” are asking attendees to wear white as they enjoy live music, live painting, an open bar, and a deejay. Performers include Altruistic Vision, singer/songwriter Torie Banks, and DJ The Hype Haus.
- What: Art show event
- Where: Bartram’s Garden, 5400 Lindbergh Blvd.
- When: Saturday, July 16, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- How much: $2 (with ACCESS card) and up
Gilson Summer Snow Day
Snow in July? Despite climate change, that’s not yet a reality. Well, until the Gilson Snow company created the Summer Snow Day event. There will be real snow, real snow sports, a Rail Jam competition, kid’s events, and adult beverages flowing throughout the event. Some proceeds will go to Carve 4 Cancer, an organization that works to eradicate blood cancers.
- What: Themed event
- Where: Xfinity Live! Philadelphia, 1100 Pattison Ave.
- When: Saturday, July 16, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. (VIP start is 1 p.m.)
- How much: $45 and up
Sistah Soul Series 2022
Parks & Recreation, Creative Philadelphia & Wawa combined with singer/songwriter and activist Shekinah B. for the Sistah Soul Series that brought BIPOC female artists to Love Park for public performances. Along with live music, the monthly performances include vendors and local artists and it’s free. This month, AnOmali is the featured performer.
- What: Concert series
- Where: Love Park, Arch St.
- When: Saturday, July 16, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- How much: Free tickets are sold out, so admission is via pay what you want donation, with registration
Summer Love Fest
Victory Brewing Company is the sponsor of an all-day music festival at their Parkesburg, Pa., location. They will have beers on the menu, of course, along with BBQ, and summertime games like cornhole, horseshoes, and more. Acts on the bill include High Five Swan Dive, Downingtown School of Rock, and Falz and His Palz.
- What: Music festival
- Where: Victory Brewing Company, 3127 Lower Valley Rd. Parkesburg, Pa.
- When: Saturday, July 16, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- How much: Free, pay as you go
Lancaster Ave. Jazz and Arts Fest
West Philadelphia’s People’s Emergency Center assists the community with issues including housing and job training. In conjunction with sponsors including Wells Fargo, Penn Museum, and Citizens Bank, they also contributed to the neighborhood’s cultural enrichment. Their annual Lancaster Ave. Jazz and Arts Fest brings musicians to the stage for a free, all-day event that includes food, vendors, and children’s events. Among the scheduled performers are the Orrin Evans Quartet, Nazir Ebo’s Youth Ensemble, and Kendrah Butler-Water.
- What: Street festival
- Where: Saunders Park Greene, 39th St. and Powelton Ave.
- When: Saturday, July 16, noon – 7 p.m.
- How much: Free, pay as you go
Bucks County Blues Festival
Bucks County has the blues but it’s a good thing this weekend. Organizers say that the Bucks County Blues Festival is the biggest outdoor party in the area and who are we to argue? Six blues acts are on the lineup, including headliner Dustin Douglas and the Electric Gentlemen, Gypsy Joe Alves and the Groove Prophets featuring Georgie Bonds, and Max Kaplan and the Magics. The event also promises “great food, vendors and a chill environment where lots of adulting will be going on.”
- What: Music festival
- Where: Snipes Farm, 890 W. Bridge St., Morrisville, Pa.
- When: Saturday, July 16, noon – last concert is 7 p.m.
- How much: $35
Wine Tasting and Pasta Making with Chef Michael Loughlin
Currently sitting on a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Open Table, Scarpetta is among the best Italian restaurants in the city. If you want to know the secrets behind their world-class pasta, Chef Micheal Loughlin will reveal some of them at a wine-tasting and pasta-making class. The class includes wine, canapés, dessert, a tour of the kitchen, and a meet-and-greet with Chef Loughlin who’ll help set you up to create your own handmade pasta.
- What: Culinary event
- Where: Scarpetta Philadelphia, 210 W. Rittenhouse Sq.
- When: Saturday, July 16, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- How much: $175
Ballet X
Innovative dance troupe Ballet X concludes its summer series at the Wilma Theater this week. The performances include world premieres by New York City Ballet’s Tiler Peck, Jamar Roberts of Alvin Ailey Dance Theater, and Gustavo Ramirez Sansano of Titoyaya Dansa.
- What: Arts event
- Where: The Wilma Theater, 265 S. Broad St.
- When: Through Sunday, July 17
- How much: $25 – $70
Elton John – Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Last Tour
Sir Elton John says this is his last tour but…he’s been saying that since 2018 and has made multiple stops in the area since. We say, don’t rush it. The reviews of his current tour say the show is three hours of good music and good vibes, nothing you wouldn’t expect from a man with so many beloved hits.
- What: Concert
- Where: Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Way
- When: Friday, July 15, 8 p.m.
- How much: $149 and up
Concerts in New Jersey
Just about every musical demographic is covered this weekend at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden (which used to be the BB & T Pavilion and prior to that, the Tweeter Center). On Thursday at 8 p.m. the Backstreet Boys come through on their DNA World Tour. On Friday, the Dave Matthews Band checks in for two nights at FMP; both the Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, Chris Brown and Lil Baby make a stop on their One of Them Ones tour. Their show starts at 7 p.m.
In Atlantic City, R&B icons Frankie Beverly and Maze and the O’Jays are at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Saturday at 8 p.m.
- What: Live music
- Where: Various venues
- When: Thursday, July 14 – Sunday, July 17
- How much: Various prices
Concerts in Philadelphia
Give it up for the Mann’s stage crew who are working four straight days of concerts. On Thursday, July 14, country star Maren Morris’ show starts at 8 p.m. Third Eye Blind comes to the Mann on the Summer Gods tour on Friday night at 7 p.m. Afrobeats icon Femi Kuti’s Saturday night show is sold out, but if you’re willing to make the drive, he’s also at The Queen Wilmington on Friday night. Singer/songwriter Jackson Browne is at the Mann on Sunday at 8 p.m. Soul stalwarts Anthony Hamilton and Raheem DeVaughn are at the Dell Music Center on Thursday at 7 p.m., and Yacht Club Revue checks into The Fillmore Philadelphia on Saturday night at 8. Singer/songwriter David Cook of “American Idol” fame is at World Cafe Live on Friday at 8 p.m.
- What: Concerts
- Where: Various venues
- When: Friday, July 15 – Sunday, July 17
- How much: Various prices
