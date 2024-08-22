Bruce Springsteen made it back to Philly after illness forced him to cancel last year’s local tour stop. He tops the musical offerings this weekend, but alt-rock band Wallows is also in town. House music will be celebrated at a festival in South Jersey.

Beer, its brewers and aficionados get their just due at two fests, one in the city and one in the ‘burbs with a historic backdrop. The Oval, the pop-up space at the Parkway, closes this weekend, and it’s winding down with a series of events, including a show by Snacktime — those guys get around!

New Jersey

2nd Annual South Jersey House Music Festival

Where: Burlington County Fairgrounds, 1990 Jacksonville Jobstown Road, Columbus, N.J.

Burlington County Fairgrounds, 1990 Jacksonville Jobstown Road, Columbus, N.J. When: Saturday, Aug. 25, Sunday, Aug. 26, noon – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 25, Sunday, Aug. 26, noon – 8 p.m. How much: Free, parking $5

Gotta have house music? Then head to New Jersey, where the second annual South Jersey House Music Festival is taking place. It’s where multiple DJs will play the music that sets you free over two days. The genre originated out of Black and LGBTQ clubs in Chicago in the ‘80s. Though many of those artists were unknown and unpaid, the music they created helped inspire EDM, whose prominent DJs make millions these days.

Delaware

Art + Nights at the Contemporary

If you’re in Delaware and looking for a chill night out, we’ve got just the event. Art + Nights at Wilmington’s only contemporary art museum provides a beautiful setting with music, dance, improv, art projects and more. On the bill this Thursday: the Jon Coley Brand playing a tribute to ‘60s stalwarts Dionne Warwick and Carole King.

Special Events

Philly Bookstore Crawl

Where: Multiple venues

Multiple venues When: Saturday, April 24, various times

Saturday, April 24, various times How much: Free, pay as you go

Book lovers, here’s your chance to join a traveling crew of fellow literary aficionados as they form a merry band around town to explore new reads. The self-guided Philly Bookstore Crawl provides a map of special events at various bookstores in the city and ‘burbs, which have lined up special events, readings and promotions to encourage you to make a stop.

The Oval Finale Weekend

Where: The Oval, 2451 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

The Oval, 2451 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy. When: Saturday, Aug. 25, Sunday, Aug. 26

Saturday, Aug. 25, Sunday, Aug. 26 How much: Free, pay as you go

It’s the last weekend for the Oval, the summertime Parkway pop-up providing music, wellness and kids’ activities. The last Yappy Hour and community yoga session happens on Thursday, Mad Beatz Philly comes to the Oval main stage on Friday. Snacktime performs Saturday, and Sunday, there’s Family Festival Day and one last quizzo in the Oval Beer Garden.

Philly Naked Bike Ride

Where: Location sent after registration Friday, Aug. 23

Location sent after registration Friday, Aug. 23 When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24, 5 p.m. How much: Free

Though it is called the Philly Naked Bike Ride, you don’t have to go full monty — unless you want to. Their motto is “as bare as you dare.” If you come early, organizers offer body painting if you’d prefer some temporary coverage. Whatever option you choose, keep in mind the ride is a 12-mile course that takes as long as two hours to finish.

Ukrainian Folk Festival

Where: Tryzub Ukrainian American Sports Center, 1 Lower State Road, North Wales, Pa.

Tryzub Ukrainian American Sports Center, 1 Lower State Road, North Wales, Pa. When: Sunday, Aug. 25 noon – 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 25 noon – 8 p.m. How much: $15, children 14 and under free, tickets sold at gate only

Although their homeland remains under siege, the Ukrainian Folk Festival offers some respite for Ukrainian Americans impacted by the war. For others, it’s a celebration of 33 years since Ukraine became a sovereign nation. Music, food and live performances from artists including singer-songwriter Iryna Lonchyna, the Vox Ethnika Orchestra and Philly’s Voloshky Ukrainian Dance Ensemble are part of the day’s schedule.

Arts & Culture

One Monkey Don’t Stop No Show

Where: Theatre in the X (Malcolm X Park) 5100 Pine St.

Theatre in the X (Malcolm X Park) 5100 Pine St. When: Thursday, Aug. 22, Friday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Sunday, Aug. 25, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 22, Friday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Sunday, Aug. 25, 5 p.m. How much: Free, bring your own chair

West Philadelphia’s Theatre in the X brought theater closer to the community with its outdoor shows in Malcolm X Park. Their latest production, “One Monkey Don’t Stop No Show,” set in the ‘70s, follows a series of events that unfolds when a “smart-talking” niece from down South comes to live with family in Philly.

Food & Drink

Fonthill Castle Beer Fest

Beer fests in Philly are nothing new, but this one includes the atypical backdrop of a historic castle. The Fonthill Castle Beer Fest draws on its multiple acres to host a tasting tent with local and regional brewers, a specially crafted VIP experience and live music for a unique festival experience.

20th Anniversary Beer Fest

The entirety of West Philly’s concert venue becomes the home for its 20th Anniversary Beer Festival. This fest also takes its cues from the vibes of its location. Hosted by Raheem Manning, Philly’s director of nighttime economy, more than 30 breweries will provide sample tastings of their beers, ciders, seltzers and canned cocktails. Small plates from Chef Rob and music from Oluwafemi provide a more intimate fest experience.

Kids

Ready Set School

It’s back to school time, again! If your child is having trouble adjusting to the imminent change in schedule, Ready Set School may help. The free event includes multiple story times, interactive art and music activities and a performance by Philly Children’s Theater. It ends with a parade, so dress the kids accordingly.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party

Talk about a glow-up! At the Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live Glow Party, you expect appearances by the big boys including Bone Shaker, Big Foot and Gunkster, along with a brand new mega fire truck, 5-Alarm. The trucks come with a laser light show, special effects and a chance to boogie at the dance party. They say this event’s for the kids, but we have a feeling adults will enjoy it, too.

Comedy

Craig Robinson

Where: Helium Comedy Club, 2031 Sansom St.

Helium Comedy Club, 2031 Sansom St. When: Thursday, Aug. 22, 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m., (sold out), 9:30 p.m. – Sunday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 22, 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m., (sold out), 9:30 p.m. – Sunday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. How much: $48.58 – $58.93

Comedian and actor Craig Robinson may best be known for his many roles in film and TV over the years, including as Darryl on “The Office.” He started as a music teacher in his native Chicago, but once he honed his skills in improv, he started getting cast, and, well, the music world lost an educator. Robinson heads to the small stage for four shows this weekend, so catch him while you can. He’s probably honing some new stand-up material you’ll see later on a Netflix special.

Music

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

The Boss promised to come back and he has. After last year’s Philly tour stop was derailed by illness, he said he’d return in 2024. He’s already made up one show on Wednesday, so Friday’s concert is your last chance to see him locally on this run. Tickets are tight on the makeup shows so try resellers if you’re willing to pay the price. But it’s Springsteen — you are.

Lyfe Jennings

Lyfe Jennings is the R&B wunderkind who became a star with hits like “Must Be Nice,” and “Hypothetically” after serving time in jail. Well into his success, he returned to jail after a confrontation with his girlfriend led to a police chase. Now it seems all the drama is behind him, and his life experiences have inspired impassioned live shows. He’s stopping through Philly on his summer-fall tour.

Wallows: Model Tour

Where: Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave.

Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave. When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m. How much: $25 and up

Dylan Minnette wants you to love him — if not on the big or small screen, then as the frontman of L.A. alt-rock band Wallows. It’s a rare feat to be both a credible actor and rock star, but it’s one he’s pulled off so far. The band is in town in support of their latest release, “Model.”

Lady B’s Basement Party

Get ready to stand most of the night, because you won’t be able to sit still at longtime Philly radio personality Lady B’s annual Basement Party. E.U. with Sugar Bear (the guys behind “Da Butt”) Adina Howard, Doug E. Fresh, Special Ed and Kurtis Blow are among the stars aligned to go through their “everybody knows that song” hits from the ‘80s and ‘90s. Lady B celebrated her 44th year in radio in 2024, so safe to say her party will be rockin’.

Elements of Hip Hop 10th Anniversary Celebration

Where: FDR Park, 1500 Pattison Ave. and South Broad Street

FDR Park, 1500 Pattison Ave. and South Broad Street When: Sunday, Aug. 25, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 25, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. How much: Free

If you were disappointed by breaking at the recent Olympic Games, then the Elements of Hip Hop 10th Annual Celebration should be a better experience. It celebrates all four of hip-hop’s pillars — breakdancing, deejaying, emceeing and graffiti. This year, organizers welcome New Jersey rap icon Rah Digga. Music is not the only priority at the event; there will be opportunities to register to vote, a mobile gaming truck and free legal assistance.