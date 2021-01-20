When Joe Biden becomes president today, he’ll be greeted by a broad, relatively new network of grassroots organizers who are hoping to hold him to his many campaign promises.

Over the last four years, the political landscape has changed a lot for Democrats. Galvanized by Donald Trump’s election, progressive groups sprang up across purple states like Pennsylvania. They cropped up in cities like Philadelphia, developed in affluent, historically Republican suburbs, and even rebounded in some historically Democratic rural areas that had flipped to Trump.

Members’ priorities vary widely. But many agree on at least one thing: When Biden takes office, they aren’t expecting all their concerns to magically disappear.

Some organizers, like Blanca Pacheco, say many she works alongside are cautiously hopeful, though.

Pacheco is co-director of the New Sanctuary Movement in Philadelphia, an interfaith, multicultural immigrant justice movement. She has been paying close attention to the Biden administration’s promises to immediately begin working on immigration policy, and is eager for more details in the plan expected to be revealed Wednesday to create an eight-year path to citizenship for undocumented U.S. residents who were present in the U.S. on Jan 1.

“Some people are excited and have a lot of questions, and some people are not necessarily believing it because this promise of immigration reform has been there for years and years and years,” Pacheco said. “Actually what the community has received is deportation [and] family separation.”

The Washington Post reported that that plan also calls for addressing causes of migration in Central America, which include gang violence and economic hardship.

Pacheco said that will be necessary.

“In 2-3 years, if the root causes of immigration are not addressed, we’re going to be having the same problem. People are leaving these countries for survival,” she said.

Other organizers, particularly ones who are newer to politics, say their main plan is to stay the course and continue growing the Democratic infrastructure that started as a reaction to Trump.

Alissa Packer is a quintessential example of the growing grassroots movement Pennsylvania has seen under the Trump administration. In 2016, the Cumberland County biology professor was a committed Democrat and a regular voter. But her involvement in politics ended there.

“I wasn’t well-educated on the candidates or the local issues in municipal elections,” she said. “I never knew anybody running for office before 2016.”

Feeling blindsided and frustrated after Trump’s election, Packer started finding common ground with a lot of her fellow liberal women in Camp Hill — a relatively white, affluent suburb outside of Harrisburg.

Four years later, she’s a member of the Camp Hill Borough Council and helps lead Capital Region Stands Up, a chapter of the statewide organization Pennsylvania Stands Up, which also formed in resistance to Trump after 2016.

The group’s goals include raising wages, furthering racial equity, decreasing corporate influence in politics and getting more progressives elected. They’ve made some headway. But, Packer adds, there’s a lot of work left to do — both in continuing to push Biden to adopt progressive policies and in creating a truly statewide coalition of organizers.

“A lot of the spaces that I’ve been organizing in are primarily white spaces,” she said. “If we want to build the power we need, to have a truly multiracial democracy, we have a lot of work to do as white people.”

Onah Ossai, another Capital Region Stands Up organizer, can attest to that.

She’s Black, lives outside Harrisburg, and has been involved in various activist causes in the city for years. In her experience, “multi-racial, multi-class organizing” is hard — at least in part, because “the people who have the time, the resources and the energy to participate are typically not the marginalized.”