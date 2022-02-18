The Pa. Supreme Court prepares to decide how to draw the state’s Congressional districts

Candidates were supposed to have been working to get on the ballot by now, but the state’s election schedule is on ice because new political maps are not in place yet.

Ben Geffen, a lawyer with the Public Interest Law Center, is representing a group of 11 voters that work for groups like the League of Women Voters, Common Cause PA and the NAACP.

He said when the court last had to decide on Congressional maps a few years ago, it took the case seriously.

“The Court moved swiftly,” Geffen said. “The Court issued a decision that gave Pennsylvania what is by all metrics a very fair and competitive map. I don’t know why we should expect a different outcome this time around.”

Justices can now either endorse a map chosen by a lower court, choose from the other options, or appoint an outside expert to draw a completely different one.

The last time the state Supreme Court chose a Congressional map was in 2018.