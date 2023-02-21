The Pa. House is coming back with a Democratic majority. Will it finally be able to move forward?

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

The speaker of the Pennsylvania House is calling lawmakers back this week to address one topic and one topic only: giving childhood survivors of sexual abuse a chance to sue their perpetrators in court.

The closely divided chamber has been at a standstill for more than a month with Democrats and Republicans unable to agree on basic operational rules.

With the swearing-in of three special election winners scheduled for Tuesday, Democrats will have a 102-member majority — enough votes to pass temporary rules needed to move forward with a special session on abuse relief.

But state House lawmakers aren’t expected to immediately address much thornier questions like how to handle sexual harassment complaints, how much control to give the new Republican minority over the chamber’s agenda, and who should be in charge for the rest of the two-year session.

It’s not surprising that Speaker Mark Rozzi (D., Berks) has called this special session.

Rozzi was abused by a priest as a child and has made justice for survivors a centerpiece of his legislative career. Since his surprise election to speaker in January, Rozzi has said that passing a measure allowing abuse survivors to sue in old cases is a top priority.

Even more importantly, he said, he wants to pass it without any unrelated measures, like stricter voter ID rules, attached. That’s the path the GOP-controlled state Senate is pursuing.

“It became apparent that if we ran the victims’ bills in regular session that members would try to tie them to voter ID and regulatory reform measures,” Rozzi told Spotlight PA in a text message Monday. “I will not allow victims to be used for political gain.”

Rozzi last month formed a group of Democrats and Republicans to work on rules for the chamber. Rule drafted to govern the special session would restrict debate to the topic of child sexual abuse, raise the bar to change a bill, and concentrate power in the hands of top lawmakers.

According to a draft viewed by Spotlight PA, the proposed rules would create a single committee made up of both parties’ leaders and Appropriations Committee chairs. Rozzi would pick a fifth member to helm the committee.

The rules would also require support from two-thirds of the chamber to amend a bill, rather than a simple majority.

The proposal largely mirrors one floated by Democrats last month when former Gov. Tom Wolf proposed a similar special session, which foundered without GOP support.

Should the special session move forward, Rozzi said he hopes to hold votes on two measures this week, including on a proposed constitutional amendment to enact the two-year window for abuse survivors to file lawsuits. Rozzi also wants to advance a regular bill with the same aim.

“I think it’s time that we put our victims, these children who have been sexually assaulted, who have been raped, and put them on the forefront and get them the justice that they deserve,” Rozzi told Spotlight PA earlier this month. “We hope that the Senate acts on it right away.”

In the past, measures to open a temporary window for abuse survivors to file civil lawsuits have stirred little controversy in the state House, which passed these civil windows in varying forms in 2018, 2019, and 2021.

State Senate GOP leaders have consistently argued that creating a window through regular legislation signed by the governor is unconstitutional. Instead, they have argued it must be accomplished through the longer path of sending a constitutional amendment to voters for their approval, which requires passing the same language two sessions in a row.

The civil window amendment nearly finished traversing that long winding road in 2021, before a procedural error by former Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration crashed the effort.