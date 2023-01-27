Hopes of bipartisan cooperation give way to complete deadlock in the Pa. House

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

The Pennsylvania House officially adjourned Tuesday until late February, almost certainly ending any chance of voters seeing constitutional amendments on their May ballot.

The move by Speaker Mark Rozzi ends a chaotic three weeks that began with the Berks County Democrat’s ascension to the top spot in the chamber and his vow to drop his party affiliation. But those bipartisan overtures quickly hardened into gridlock that prompted Rozzi to schedule a statewide tour to hear from residents about the chamber’s struggles.

Democrats await the outcomes of special elections expected to give them a one-vote majority, while Republicans, facing internal divisions, have unsuccessfully tried to use obscure rules to force the chamber back in session.

Following all of this from afar are advocates for sexual abuse survivors and good-government, who are waiting with a mix of frustration and hope for the lower chamber to actually begin governing.

The House has been stuck in park since January as neither party has gained the traction to approve operating rules that allow committees to form and votes to be held.

Rozzi said Tuesday the chamber will meet again Feb. 27, after three Feb. 7 Allegheny County special elections that Democrats are expected to win, and which would cement the party’s first majority in 12 years.

Throughout the entire, unusual start to the session, Rozzi, a former backbencher elevated to the House’s top post, has been at the center of the storm.

Elected in a GOP-orchestrated compromise, Rozzi initially declared himself independent and pledged to caucus with neither party.

But to Republicans’ dismay, he has declined to change his party registration, and vowed not to consider any legislation until the General Assembly agrees to pass his top priority: a constitutional amendment that would create a two-year window for victims of child sexual abuse to sue over old abuse cases.

Rozzi, who was abused by a priest as a teenager, has said he wants to pass the amendment in time for the May primary — which would require passing it this week.

But on Tuesday, after the House remained divided and the Senate tried to attach unrelated amendments to Rozzi’s priority measure, he seemed to concede it would not happen, and recessed the chamber. The amendment could still be passed and put on any subsequent ballot until 2024.

In the meantime, Rozzi plans to embark on what he’s calling a “listening tour,” saying he hopes that “meeting directly with the people of Pennsylvania and interested organizations will yield solutions to partisan gridlock.”

He is in Pittsburgh today, and will be in Philadelphia Friday.

The lack of action has been another blow to survivors of childhood sexual abuse, whose priority has been caught in legislative limbo.

“At some point in time, there is enough blame to go around,” survivor Cathleen Palm told Spotlight PA. “The bottom line is the dysfunction is bipartisan and bicameral. Most of us don’t have the time to decide if the Republican or Democratic talking points are more damaging.”

For a decade, survivors, including Rozzi, have called for lawmakers to approve the window. But that effort has been blocked by a mix of lobbying, reluctance, and a clerical error by former Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration in 2021.

Meanwhile, as they prepare for a long recess without operating rules, both parties in the House are doing their best to assign blame for the stalemate.

Republicans argue that Rozzi should just agree to the Senate’s three combined amendments, which along with proposed sexual abuse legislation include proposals to expand ID requirements for voting and restrict the governor’s regulatory power.

Democrats, pointing to advocates’ demands, counter that rolling the abuse amendment in with GOP priorities demonstrates the worst of Harrisburg politics, and that voters deserve a clean vote on the measure. They also contend that Republicans have not answered their calls to negotiate.

The delay is to “ensure the House operates fairly for the next 23 months,” according to House Democratic spokesperson Nicole Reigelman.

(Delaying will also give Democrats time to swear in any new members they get in special elections, and likely take over with a functional majority without requiring compromise.)

Rozzi did not reply to a request for comment Tuesday. But as recently as this weekend, he expressed optimism for a deal.

“I remain hopeful that the House and Senate will come together for our survivors of childhood sexual assault,” he told Spotlight PA in a text message.

Republicans attempt a rump session

With perfect party unity, this month Republicans could have rushed their priority voter ID and regulatory amendments onto the ballot. However, that on-paper edge has not worked out.

Internal caucus divisions kept the party from agreeing on a Republican speaker last month, and led to the compromise that gave Rozzi the gavel. But that deal also went haywire.

The agreement was supposed to result in Rozzi becoming a registered independent, according to Republicans. That would have left the House otherwise evenly divided even if Democrats pick up three seats.

However, Rozzi has not made the switch, and has continued to maintain close relationships with his old caucus. He hired a Democratic staffer as his top aide, and top Democratic leaders and staff have frequently gone in and out of his Capitol office.

Rozzi has also refused to call a voting session without a guarantee that the civil window amendment will pass without any unrelated amendments attached, a plea echoed by most survivors, including Rozzi’s onetime Republican ally, state Rep. Jim Gregory (R., Blair).

“The proposed constitutional amendment on creating a two-year lookback window for lawsuits deserves to be on voters’ ballots as a standalone question due to the exceptional amount of time survivors have waited for justice and the egregious error made by the Department of State,” Gregory wrote on Facebook.

Rozzi’s moves have left GOP leaders in a bind: their numerical advantage will likely slip away soon, taking away the chance to pass the amendments or favorable chamber rules.

Meanwhile, leaders have been under pressure from conservatives in and outside of Harrisburg to play hardball.

One rank-and-file conservative, state Rep. David Zimmerman (R., Lancaster), described the Rozzi deal as “a total betrayal of the Republican caucus and the people who sent us to Harrisburg to represent their interests,” in a letter viewed by Spotlight PA.

Zimmerman confirmed to Spotlight PA he sent the letter as a “statement of facts” to constituents with concerns about the speakership outcome, but declined to comment further.

Lacking better options, House Republicans have tried to bring the House back to vote through unusual means.

In an email to his colleagues last week, House Republican Whip Tim O’Neal (R., Washington) asked Republicans last week to sign a letter to the House clerk directing her to schedule a voting session this week.

“Let’s get this letter to the clerk so we can take this fight to the floor next week,” O’Neal wrote.