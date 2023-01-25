Pa. Sen. Hughes makes decision on race for Philly Mayor
State Senator Vince Hughes opted out of joining the crowded field to be Philadelphia’s next mayor. His announcement came in a very campaign-like video.
The initial video uploaded to twitter was incomplete and did not include details on what his decision actually was. The video shows Hughes making a dramatic walk up the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art as a voice-over of the Senator said supporters “asked him to run for mayor,”
which he called “a humbling experience.”
He then went on to say how there is $12 billion in unspent stimulus money available in Harrisburg. He plans to stay in his current office and work to make sure Philadelphia gets its share of that money.
“We can do this. We can change the course of the direction of the city and state by taking those dollars and investing them in things that can make a difference: 21st century schools, things like eliminating gun violence completely,” he said.
The senator opted to stay out of the contest which has at least ten candidates who are seeking the Democratic party nod. Hughes said he will continue to fight for the city, “as I have been fighting for so long.”
Hughes is married to actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, co-star of the ABC-TV show Abbot Elementary, who could have lent her star power to the campaign trail.
