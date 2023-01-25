What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

State Senator Vince Hughes opted out of joining the crowded field to be Philadelphia’s next mayor. His announcement came in a very campaign-like video.

The initial video uploaded to twitter was incomplete and did not include details on what his decision actually was. The video shows Hughes making a dramatic walk up the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art as a voice-over of the Senator said supporters “asked him to run for mayor,”

which he called “a humbling experience.”