The oldest Philadelphian, 108, gets her COVID vaccine

Every day for several weeks, Ruth Hopson, 108, has asked her daughters two questions: When are they going to reopen the schools? And, When am I going to get my vaccination shot?

This week, both happened. On Monday, some Philadelphia students returned to in-person learning, and on Friday Hopson got her first shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

Hopson, a Philadelphia native born in 1912, is the oldest living person in the city. She was six years old in October 1918, living in Washington Square West, when the global influenza pandemic reached its deadliest body count: about 700 Philadelphians were dying every day. That pandemic that would ultimately take about 20,000 victims in the city, and tens of millions around the world.

She survived that, and now Hopson expects to survive the COVID-19 pandemic as well. She lives in an apartment complex in Wynnefield near her two daughters, both in their seventies. A home health care service called Oak Street Health visited the mother and daughters at their residence to administer the vaccine.