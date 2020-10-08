The future is female

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. The Museum of the American Revolution is bringing together some dynamic contemporary women to discuss the rights of women throughout U.S. history and the ongoing efforts to give them an equal voice at home, in corporate boardrooms, and in public service. World Affairs and the Enduring American Revolution: Human Rights is a virtual discussion hosted via Zoom by Errin Haines, MSNBC contributor and the editor-at-large for The 19th, a news platform with a focus on gender, politics and policy. She’ll be joined by Jovida Hill, executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Engagement for Women in Philadelphia; Rachel B. Vogelstein, director of the Women and Foreign Policy program at the Council on Foreign Relations; and Rosemarie Zagarri, an author and history professor at George Mason University.

World Affairs and the Enduring American Revolution: Human Rights

Virtual

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 5 p.m., $9.

Bright history

Germantown’s history will shine during the three-week Night of Lights celebration. The fourth annual event, put on by the Chestnut Hill Conservancy, showcases the history of the neighborhood while asking for participants to share their own. Through Oct. 25, specially crafted light installations projected onto storefronts, along with the illumination of historic dwellings, will tell the story of the past while looking to the future. There are eight projections this year, along with storyteller stations and the chance to share your own story for future archival purposes. A QR code is available at each stop, with a textable keyword, and participating restaurants will stay open late. Filling out a Pastport, available at participating retailers, can win you a prize.

Night of Lights

Various locations, on and near the 8000 block of Germantown Ave. Through Oct. 25, 7-10 p.m., nightly

Free

Vampire hour

Dracula is as enduring an anti-hero as literature has ever produced and during this time of year, the bloodthirsty count is always highlighted. The University of Delaware’s Resident Ensemble of Players, or REP, is paying homage to everyone’s favorite vampire with an audio series based on Bram Stoker’s abiding novel. Michael Gotch wrote and directed the five-episode drama that airs on 91.3 WVUD on successive Fridays in October starting at 7 p.m. If you missed it, the first episode is below.

“Dracula”

Every Friday through Oct. 30, 7 p.m.

On 91.3 WVUD

Out and proud

The coronavirus may make this year’s celebration slightly different from previous years — OK, a lot different — but Philadelphia’s National Coming Out Day is still on. This year’s event has gone virtual and will be celebrated on Saturday at 6 p.m. via livestream. Paula Deen-White and Icon Ebony Fierce will co-host a night of performances with special messages from organizations that support the LGBT+ community and local supporters including Mayor Jim Kenney, the Mazzoni Center, the William Way LGBT Community Center, the Attic Youth Center and more. This year’s theme: Unity in the Community.

OutFest for Community Unity

Virtual

Saturday, Oct. 10, 6 p.m.

Free

‘Fur’ the love of pets

The Pennsylvania SPCA is hosting a unique event – a drive-in screening of “A League of Their Own” to benefit the animal welfare agency. The 1992 movie starring Geena Davis, Madonna and Tom Hanks as part of a women’s barnstorming baseball league in the 1940s is now part of the National Film Registry. The benefit screening takes place Saturday, Oct. 10 in the Ikea South Philly parking lot. Prices range from a per-car price to one that includes a large charitable donation and preferred seating, er, parking.

Drive-in Movie Night with the Pennsylvania SPCA

Ikea Philadelphia, 2206 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

Saturday, Oct. 10, 6:30 p.m.

$40 and up

