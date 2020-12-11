The 2020 election cost Pa. counties millions in OT, was most expensive ever, officials say

This article is made possible through Votebeat, a nonpartisan reporting project covering local election integrity and voting access. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.

Forrest Lehman has yet to calculate Lycoming County’s final bill for the June primary and the Nov. 3 general election.

But the elections director knows this: He spent four times his office’s budget for overtime this year, and the cash balances for other items like postage have never looked so depleted.

“I’ve got like $10 in them,” Lehman said. “It’s a wreck.”

As county officials across the state sort through their ledgers to guide budgets for next year, they’re feeling sticker shock from what they said was far and away the most expensive election in their careers.

“My head is still spinning,” said Dauphin County Elections Director Jerry Feaser, who estimated his office went $700,000 over budget.

The state’s 67 counties will work into next year to tally up election expenses for 2020, the first year Pennsylvania implemented no-excuse mail voting. A record 2.6 million people ultimately voted that way, with the COVID-19 pandemic driving up demand — and costs.

“It was really a perfect storm this year,” said Lisa Schaefer, executive director of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.