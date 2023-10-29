From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Motivated by the love and encouragement from her Grandma Gray, 11-year-old Taelyn Gray chose to take her love for tennis and fashion and merge them into a business that lets her stand out and make the sport she loves a more enjoyable experience.

With her brand LOVE U BUNCHES (LUB), Taelyn brings affordable and comfortable tennis wear to her tennis peers.

Taelyn started playing tennis at 5 — inspired by legend Serena Williams — and fell in love after her first racket swing. She attended her first US Open in 2023, and got a chance to see the pros she looks to one day emulate.

“I think the sky is the limit for Tae. I’m really proud of her,” said Frank Green, Taelyn’s tennis coach, who sees nothing but endless potential in the young tennis player. “It’s really special to see someone at such a young age find a way to channel their creative energy in a positive way, into two things that she loves, which is tennis and fashion.”