Temple, TUGSA have reached a tentative deal, university says

The full statement from Kaiser is below:

Temple University and the Temple University Graduate Students’ Association (TUGSA) reached a tentative agreement on a new contract tonight. We are pleased with the outcome and eager to welcome our students back to their teaching, research and studies.

TUGSA will present the agreement to its membership for ratification in the coming days.

The tentative agreement provides for an increase to minima this year, a one-time payment effective this month, and increases to minima in the upcoming three academic years. In addition, graduate student employees will retain free single health coverage throughout the agreement.

The parties agreed to provide striking students with health cost reimbursements and to reinstate tuition remission. TUGSA agreed to withdraw pending claims of unfair labor practices related to the negotiations process.

We thank the Temple University community for its patience and flexibility during these 17 days.