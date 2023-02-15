Striking Temple grad students rally with state lawmakers as talks resume

Striking graduate student teachers at Temple University rallied with supporters, including several state lawmakers, Tuesday in their quest for a new contract.

Students marched and chanted on campus calling for a new contract, settling at the landmark bell tower for a rally. The rally at the university came as the mediation sessions resumed between the union and the teachers.

State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta told the group they had friends in Harrisburg that would fight against what he called his “union busting alma-mater.”

“What we don’t love are working people who aren’t able to pay their bills yet. What we don’t love is [for] the people who do the research, who teach the classes, who sit with students, not be able to feed themselves.”

The Temple University Graduate Students’ Association, representing about 750 graduate teaching assistants and research assistants, went on strike at the end of January. Union members said they spent more than a year negotiating with the school’s administration for higher wages, better benefits, and improved working conditions. TUGSA says the average graduate worker makes $19,500 a year.