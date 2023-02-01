‘Temple has left us no choice’: Group of TU teaching assistants, research assistants go on strike

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The labor union representing around 750 graduate teaching assistants (TA) and research assistants (RA) at Temple University went on strike Tuesday morning.

“Temple has left us no choice but to call a strike at this point,” said Manasa Gopakumar, a Ph.D. candidate in philosophy and past president of Temple University Graduate Students’ Association.

TUGSA members say that for more than a year, the union has tried to negotiate with the administration for higher wages, better benefits and improved working conditions.

“The average graduate worker here at Temple makes $19,500 a year, which is well below the living wage in Philadelphia. We need to be able to have a wage that pays us to live in the city where we work,” said Bethany Kosmicki, an RA and past president of TUGSA.