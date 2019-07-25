Sports, Shakespeare, and sharks are all a part of the varied mix for this weekend in the Delaware Valley.

3rd Annual Wilmington Writers Conference: Exploring Place

Delaware Art Museum

2301 Kentmere Parkway

Wilmington, Del.

Writers Gathering: Friday, July 26; 6 – 8 p.m.; Free

Conference: Saturday, July 27; 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. $15 – $30

The Wilmington Writers Conference encompasses seasoned and published writers, as well as those who are just starting out. The free Friday event is intended as a networking and support session. Saturday’s ticketed event includes breakout sessions on various aspects of life as a writer, including workshops on travel, non-fiction, and poetry writing. Playwright and educator Erlina Ortiz will deliver a keynote speech and do a meet-and-greet.

Sips Undersea: Shark Week

Adventure Aquarium

1 Riverside Drive

Camden, N.J.

Thursday, July 25; 6 – 9 p.m.

$20-$25

It’s Shark Week at the Adventure Aquarium in Camden and they’re celebrating with a special 21+ event. It’s part of the aquarium’s Sips Undersea sponsored by Swedish Fish, which will provide complimentary candy. Your first drink is free and a silent disco and museum admission are included in the ticket price. If you use #SIPSUndersea on your social media posts, you can enter to win two tickets to the next Sips Undersea night.

Xponential Music Festival

Wiggins Park, 1 Riverside Drive

BB&T Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd.

Camden, N.J.

Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28

Friday, gates open at 3:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, gates open at 11:30 a.m.

$20 and up

The Xponential Music Festival brings an array of artists to the Camden waterfront for a three-day music festival highlighting both emerging and established musicians. Elvis Costello, Blondie, Bettye Lavette, and local band Low Cut Connie are just a few of the more than 30 artists who will be performing at two different venues. The festival is not just music — there will also be food, vendors, and family activities near Wiggins Park. It’s easily accessible by public transportation as RiverLink ferry and PATCO (to City Hall) are within walking distance. Tickets are available for individual shows and days, as well as the entire festival.

7th Annual Philadelphia Podcast Festival

Tattooed Mom

530 South St.

Saturday, July 27; 12:30 – 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28; 12:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Free

Indy Hall

399 Market St. #360

Saturday, July 27; 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Free

The Philadelphia Podcast Festival wraps up with podcasters doing live broadcasts in two locations. The 7th annual festival gives Philly’s wide range of podcasts an opportunity to expand to wider audiences by inviting listeners to share in the podcasting experience. Over 20 podcasts, including “Good Times Great Movies,” “Ghouls Next Door,” “Dining On a Dime,” “Serious Rap Sh!t,” and “Broad Street Bully” are featured.

9th Annual Tidal Schuylkill Boat Parade

Bartram’s Garden Community Boathouse

5400 Lindbergh Blvd.

Saturday, July 27; 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Free

Bartram’s Garden is one of the city’s hidden gems — and you may be surprised by all it offers, from recreation to community gardening. One of its regularly scheduled activities is Saturday Free Boating and this weekend, that comes with a twist. The 9th annual Tidal Schuylkill Boat Parade offers sailors of all backgrounds the chance to float their brightly decorated boats — and selves — down the Schuylkill River for a chance to win prizes, including best-decorated boat and most fabulous costume. A floating ice cream parlor and activities including music, face painting, family-friendly games, and tarot card readings are also a part of the afternoon. Rain date is Aug. 10.

Christmas in July Celebration

Sesame Place

100 Sesame Rd.

Langhorne, Pa.

Monday, July 22 – Sunday, July 28

Free with park admission. “Dines” ticketed separately starting at $11 and up for kids, $27 and up for adults

Sesame Place puts on a “Christmas in July” celebration complete with Storytime With Santa and the chance to take pics with Cookie Monster Santa. On Thursday, July 25, breakfast, lunch, and dinner Dines with Elmo, Ernie and Bert, Cookie Monster, and Addy Cadabby are also available. Some events are free with ticketed admission; Dines are ticketed separately with park admission and children must dine with a ticketed adult.

Philadelphia Freedoms Team Tennis

Hagan Arena at St. Joseph’s University

2450 N. 54th St.

Through Tuesday, July 30, various times

$40 – $85

It wasn’t just a catchy Elton John song. The original Philadelphia Freedoms tennis team in the World Team Tennis league was founded in 1974 with legend Billie Jean King as its franchise player. In 2001, the team was revived, first playing in the suburbs until finding its current home at St. Joe’s Hagan Arena. The summer league has different rules than professional tennis, including all five-set matches and with a roster of both men and women. After a seven-game winning streak (as of July 23) the Freedoms are in first place. Venus Williams will be the highlight of Friday night’s Theme Night, which includes a Lilly Pulitzer fashion show and the chance to win $500 in Lilly Pulitzer clothing.

Black Thought Presents: “Delirious”

Theater of Living Arts

334 South St.

Sunday, July 28; 7 p.m.

$25, $38 (Platinum)

As part of Philadelphia’s inaugural First Amendment Comedy Takeover, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, of Philly’s own The Roots (and for the last 10 years part of the backing band at “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon”) is hosting “Delirious” at the TLA. It’s one of four venues featuring comedy shows of various kinds including stand-up, improv, podcast recordings, and comedic readings. Actor, comic and reality TV host Bert Kreischer, popular YouTube trio The Try Guys, and Scottish comedian Daniel Sloss are performing as part of the Takeover as well.

Shakespeare In Clark Park: “King Lear”

Clark Park

Chester Ave and 43rd Street

July 24 -28; 7 p.m.

Free

Shakespeare’s a pretty popular guy, even 403 years after his death. And he’s quite popular in many parks around the country, where his plays are performed every summer. One of his most famous works, “King Lear,” is being staged by Shakespeare in Clark Park, part of the annual performances in the West Philadelphia park. Founded in 2015 to increase community accessibility and bring more diversity to Bard’s works, SCP has become an event, attracting a few thousand each year to its always-free performances. Actors Brian Anthony Wilson and Charlotte Northeast, along with the musicians of Play on, Philly! are part of the top-tier talent that join this year’s show.

Les Francais Au Fort

Fort Mifflin

Fort Mifflin and Hog Island Roads

Philadelphia

Saturday, July 27; 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

$10 -$15

Philadelphia is home to multiple landmarks that played a significant role in the founding of both the city and the country. One such place is Fort Mifflin. It’s hosting a special event, “Les Francais au Fort,” to pay homage to the rich relationship between American and French history. Members of the Regiment Gatinais, who fought with the fledgling United States during the American Revolution, will be there (or more precisely, the actors portraying them will be), along with “Thomas Jefferson,” who was the new country’s minister to France from 1785 to 1789 and was a noted aficionado of the French culinary and wine traditions. French-related food and drink, performances and a black powder demonstration by “Benjamin Franklin” are on the schedule, along with a quiche contest and a “pique-nique” contest that will judge entrants on the mastery of their French-inspired table setting. Food, wine and pics are pay for purchase; all else is included.

14th Annual East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival

East Passyunk Avenue between Broad and Dickinson Streets

Sunday, July 28, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Free

East Passyunk knows how to festival, and this weekend it does it with a car show included. Approximately 200 classic cars, trucks and motorcycles will be on hand for one of the city’s biggest block parties. Live music and deejays will play on every block encompassing the festival, the Bang! Boom! CRAFT! The show is at the Fountain, and food for purchase is available from food trucks and most of the area’s restaurants, featuring cuisines ranging from Spanish to Chinese. A dedicated kid zone includes that summer festival staple, the moon bounce house, and stilt walkers from the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts will be on hand as well. Cars pay $20 to participate in the show and compete for “best of” trophies in 12 categories, but they must be checked in between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m the day of the festival.