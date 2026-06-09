From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Nine protestors arrested during the dismantling of a pro-Palestinian encampment at Swarthmore College campus made their first court appearance Tuesday morning in Delaware County, in what appears to be one of the few remaining criminal cases stemming from last year’s wave of campus Gaza protests.

The defendants, who are facing misdemeanor trespassing charges, joined a rally and press conference before the court hearing in which they criticized the historically Quaker institution for choosing “violence” over their “community.” More than 50 supporters joined them at the courthouse.

“Swarthmore College claims that they had no choice but to arrest us, that their hand was forced because we constituted a threat to a community they were trying to protect, but we know the truth,” Jace Boland, a class of 2027 student, said, reciting a joint statement from the defendants. “Swarthmore College lashed out against us in defense not of their community, but of their investments.”

WHYY News reached out to Swarthmore for comment but has not yet received a reply.

The group filed a motion to dismiss the charges, which the court will hear on June 22. The trial is, otherwise, scheduled to start on June 29.

How the Swarthmore encampment ended in arrests

Students at Swarthmore set up the encampment more than a year ago to protest Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza, which have killed tens of thousands of Palestinians. Those attacks were in retaliation of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel in which they killed about 1,200 people and took another 251 hostages, dozens of which died while in captivity.

In early 2024, students at colleges and universities around the region established protest encampments, demanding their universities divest from Israel among other concessions. The University of Pennsylvania swiftly banned encampments and called in police, who arrested 33 protestors.

However, Swarthmore did not initially condemn one such encampment established by its students.

“In keeping with the College’s long standing values around peaceful protest and free expression, we have not interfered with the encampment,” Vice President for Communications Andy Hirsch said in a statement to the student paper at the time.

However, that changed in May of last year, when the new encampment was forcefully removed, and nine activists — now known as the “Swarthmore 9” — were arrested. Cara Anderson, assistant director of media relations at Swarthmore, said that “circumstances were different” between 2024 and 2025.

“In 2025, the College received an influx of complaints from other students, their families, and faculty and staff who expressed mounting concern about the encampment’s implications for their own safety and security,” she said. “Another important distinction is that in 2024, the vast majority of those protestors were actually Swarthmore College students, and, in stark contrast to 2025, were not completely disguised.”

That event coincided with the college issuing other punishments for protest-related activities, including a suspension for using a bullhorn close to college staff and a threat of expulsion over the distribution of protest literature.

Thousands of American college students have been arrested or detained by authorities since the start of nationwide protests over Gaza in 2023. However, few — if any — have been convicted of crimes, with most cases being dismissed. None of the students at the Penn encampment faced criminal charges, though some likely had to pay civil fines.