As climate change increases the threat of severe weather events like heat waves, drought and flooding, gardeners are grappling with how to adapt and protect their gardens.

As the final days of the Philadelphia Flower Show wrap up, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society is encouraging gardeners to find new ways to make their plants resilient.

During the event’s Know to Grow lecture series, experts are providing advice on sustainable gardening practices, like planting native species and helping plants thrive in a changing climate.

“We can’t garden like we have done in the past 20 years,” said landscape designer Claire Jones, one of the guest speakers at the Flower Show.

A recent climate report from the Environmental Protection Agency shows that Philly-area residents now face an additional four to six heat waves each year than they did 60 years ago.

High temperatures can cause rapid water loss, wilting, leaf scorch and stunted growth. Intense heat can also reduce the process of photosynthesis, and change the flavors of leafy green vegetables. Hot weather can attract pests like the Harlequin bug, which damages some vegetables. The invasive spotted lanternfly can increase the risk of disease among weakened trees.