A handful of people sat in colorful plastic Adirondack chairs in a parking lot, quietly chatting and sipping drinks from plastic cups outside the Ambler Brewing Company’s taproom. The inside was empty, save two servers.

Owners Liz and Doug Buddle opened the business less than a year ago, and since March have been nimbly interpreting pandemic restrictions to try and keep serving customers while abiding by changing health restrictions.

“We have learned to pivot multiple times since March 15,” Liz Buddle said. That was the day state orders officially shuttered their taproom.

For ten weeks, they operated as an online store for take-out beer. And in June, when Montgomery County officially transitioned into the “green” phase of reopening, some customers asked if they could set up their lawn chairs on the asphalt outside while they enjoyed their beer.

“It was one of their first times being out of their house,” Buddle recalled.

From there, Ambler Brewing slowly expanded the ad hoc outdoor seating arrangement, double-checking regulations and liaising with the landlord to find a way to keep doing business in a situation without a clear playbook. But Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement Wednesday that the state would be reintroducing limits on the hospitality sector was another curveball.

“Wednesday’s announcement caught us off guard,” Buddle said. “We found out by mistake through a Facebook group.”

Wolf’s order imposed a number of restrictions on bars and restaurants, along with several other sectors of the hospitality industry. One of the most drastic is a reduction in indoor capacity for restaurants from 50% down to 25%. The order also mandates that establishments can only serve alcohol if the patron orders a meal.

The Buddles say they are luckier than most: they don’t have a kitchen and the food costs that go with it, nor the labor and scheduling considerations that restaurants have to contend with. But even still, the new rules didn’t come with firm guidance or clarity from either the state or local governing bodies. Out of an abundance of caution, the couple decided to just run their business as if they were back in the “yellow” phase of restrictions.

“It is really difficult to interpret the changes and feel comfortable that you’re interpreting them the right way, and, quite frankly, that you’re not going to have someone tell you that you’re doing something wrong and that you’re putting your licenses at risk,” Buddle said.