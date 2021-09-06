Proactive measures

Neukrug, the former head of the Philadelphia Water Department, said policymakers including the DRBC need to be thinking about advocating population retreat from flood-prone areas like river towns or coastal resorts. They should also be considering whether to rebuild roads in vulnerable places and looking at investment in backup facilities for drinking- or wastewater plants that may get overwhelmed by floodwaters from future megastorms, he said.

His panel, which met for the first time in August 2020, has focused initially on how sea-level rise will affect the Delaware River, which is tidal as far upstream as Trenton. Water-supply experts are concerned that rising sea levels will push a line of saltwater close to the river’s drinking water intakes at Delran and in northeastern Philadelphia. Possible saltwater contamination has raised the idea that it might be necessary to move the water intakes further upstream, or to build desalination plants, he said.

The DRBC, which regulates water flows among the four basin states of New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Delaware, can control water volumes by allowing releases from upstream reservoirs, Neukrug said. But water quality for the approximately 15 million people who depend on the basin’s watershed is determined also by the states and hundreds of local authorities that control land use, and may not be as cognizant of the effects of climate change, he said.

“It’s much bigger than an organization that’s responsible for storm management on the river,” he said.

‘Something terrible happened … and we need to hold on to this, and use it as a base for speeding up solutions’

Part of the huge challenge of climate adaptation in the Delaware River Basin could be addressed by an expected influx of federal infrastructure dollars, Neukrug said, but he urged policymakers to ensure that the money is spent on sustainable projects.

“We need to think about how to spend these extremely large amounts of money in a way that is equitable and recognizes that some roads and some buildings should not be rebuilt where flooding has already occurred,” he said.

Neukrug hopes that planning for such changes, including by his committee, will speed up as a result of the shock of Ida. “Something terrible happened two days ago, and made us very aware, and we need to hold on to this, and use it as a base for speeding up solutions to this,” he said. “I’m hoping that the committee can help make this a teachable moment.”

For Jeff Tittel, former director of the New Jersey Sierra Club, Ida was just the latest in a series of wakeup calls that he said have yet to convince policymakers and the public to make fundamental lifestyle changes.

Fossil fuels, flood zones

Tittel, who was unable to return to his Lambertville home during Ida because of the flooding Delaware River, said he hopes the storm will lead to big changes like ending fossil-fuel use or preventing homes from being built in flood zones, but there’s no sign yet that it will.

“We keep having teachable moments, and many people get it but other people don’t get it or are too tied to the fossil fuel industry and don’t want to get it,” he said. “Things are happening at a much more alarming pace. It’s getting worse, and it’s getting worse faster than people have realized.”

‘How many times do we have to have these wakeup calls for not only the public but the government to get the seriousness of the problem?’

Tittel argued that the state isn’t doing enough to cut carbon emissions or to prepare New Jerseyans for a grim climate future, despite the Murphy administration’s embrace of the budding offshore wind industry, and its goal of reaching 100% clean energy by 2050.

“Just building windmills and solar panels does not necessarily reduce greenhouse gases because you still have gas-fired power plants and pipelines being built, and automobiles, so we’re not really doing the mitigation to the level that is absolutely necessary to mitigate the damage from climate impacts,” he said.

Tittel, who ran the state’s Sierra Club for 23 years until he retired this year, said he’s angry about what he sees as insufficient action by the state to prevent another Ida or prepare the state for the next one.

“How many times do we have to have these wakeup calls for not only the public but the government to get the seriousness of the problem?” he said. “We’ve had these wakeup calls, the elected officials give their press conferences, and nothing really changes.”