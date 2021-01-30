State Rep. Martina White joins SEPTA board

State Rep. Martina White is the newest member of the SEPTA board. The Republican from Northeast Philadelphia joined the board Thursday as the House majority leader appointee.

“As SEPTA is so critical to the lifeblood of our city, I’m honored to accept this appointment,” White said in a statement. “I will make decisions based on the transportation needs of our residents and the economic realities of our city and state.”

The board consists of two representatives from each of the region’s five counties, four appointees from the General Assembly, and a selection from the governor.

White became the youngest woman elected to Harrisburg in 2015 and she is currently serving her third term as the representative for the 170th District in the far Northeast section of the city.

As the head of the House Transportation Task Force, she proposed legislation in 2020 that would allow SEPTA to enact automated bus lane enforcement. The legislation aimed to create two pilot programs that would have used cameras to record and ticket drivers who park in bus lanes.

City transportation officials lauded the proposal as a boon for transit equity — speeding up the bus service essential to transit commutes for people who live or work outside of the city’s downtown core. The bill was eventually referred to the House transportation committee and no further action has been reported by the General Assembly website.

More recently, she threw her support behind legislation that would allow parking-protected bike lanes on state roads.

“She’s been great for us in Harrisburg. She’s been a great leader for us on our various committees we’ve formed for transportation, and it’s really an asset to the board,” said SEPTA Board Chairman Pat Deon.