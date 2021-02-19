State and counties say they plan to do more to inform Pa. Spanish-speaking voters

The 203 workgroup will be open to not only Berks, Lehigh and Philadelphia, but also any other county that wants to participate, according to the DOS, which may be of use to areas with growing Latino populations.

Elizabeth Alex is the chief of organizing and leadership at immigrant advocacy group CASA, which led a large-scale voter protection initiative in southern Pennsylvania.

She learned of reports in which poll workers in the city of York claimed they knew the voter was English proficient and wouldn’t need an interpreter.

There were also reports of York poll reading the voting instructions aloud to the voter and then asking them if they understood, essentially determining if their needs were valid, according to Alex.

The state’s Votes PA website states that people can bring anyone with them to assist in the voting process. But how the poll workers in York addressed the issue made voters feel intimidated and highlights the need for better training and more inclusive voting measures, Alex said.

But unless new Census data shows a significant jump from its own latest estimates, it does not appear that York will meet Section 203 requirements.

York County has 4,221 Spanish-speaking citizens who speak English “less than very well,” according to the most recent census estimates. That is only around 1.2 percent of the county’s voting population.

The election day issues resulted in a civil complaint against the director of York County elections. York County election officials did not respond to requests for comment.

But the case in York is even more illuminating when juxtaposed with what is seen in other counties.

“We ran the same volunteer [interpreter] program in Lancaster, for example, and we had poll workers thanking us profusely for providing those interpreters because it helped their lines move quicker,” Alex said.

Lancaster County is more likely to become the fourth county in the state to meet requirements for Section 203 of the Voting Rights Act.

There are an estimated 8,914 voting-aged Spanish-speaking citizens who speak English “less than very well” in Lancaster County (with a margin of error of around 1,000), according to the same estimates. That is around 2.2 percent of voting age citizens in the county.

Diane Skilling has been the interim director of the Lancaster County Board of Election since November. She said she felt the county is already providing many of its voting materials in English and Spanish, and they have had interpreters on hand for past elections.

The county website recently rolled out an option for automatically translated pages, though it may be hard for someone with limited English skills to find that option.

Lancaster County Commissioner and chair of the elections board Ray D’Agostino did not respond to requests for comment on the possibility the county may fall under Section 203 requirements.

William Gonzalez is the CEO of the Philadelphia-based Latino advocacy group Ceiba, and he has been one of the most outspoken figures in pushing for culturally competent elections across the state.

Gonzalez said counties need to take a more proactive approach when serving Spanish-speaking voters.

By the same token, Gonzalez said he did not want to feed into distrust in the state’s voting process, which has been fueled by disinformation and misinformation. But that does not mean there is not room for improvement, he said.

“We want to make sure that the craziness that people are bringing up around the 2020 election does not overshadow a lot of the hard, good work that was done by our county, election offices, by the Department of State, by some of the advocates in the community,” Gonzalez said. “A lot of good work happened and we need to build on that.”

