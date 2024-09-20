Sources: Joel Embiid, Sixers reach 3-year, $192.9M extension

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a three-year, $192.9 million maximum contract extension that guarantees the former MVP a total of $299.5 million through the 2028-29 season, sources told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

Embiid announced that he and the team had agreed to the extension Friday morning, saying he hopes to remain a Sixer “for the rest of my career.”

“Philadelphia is home. I want to be here for the rest of my career,” Embiid wrote on Instagram. “I love this community and everything you’ve given me and my family. There is a lot more work to do. You guys deserve a championship and I think we’re just getting started!”

Embiid will decline his $59 million player option for the 2026-27 season and sign the new, three-year extension. He will earn $69 million in the final year of the new deal.

His career earnings will swell to $514.8 million with the new agreement, fourth highest in NBA history behind LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Paul George.

Embiid’s deal closes an offseason in which the 76ers committed $550 million in new money. They extended All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey on a $204 million deal and signed George to a four-year, $212 million contract. The Sixers also signed free agent forward Caleb Martin, guard Eric Gordon and center Andre Drummond and re-signed guards Kelly Oubre and Kyle Lowry.