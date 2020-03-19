Social distancing with the kids? WHYY offering expanded educational programming on PBS

As parents and caregivers throughout the region juggle work and/or working from home, kids stuck in the house, and social distancing, WHYY has expanded its TV and online educational programming as the coronavirus pandemic keeps more and more families indoors.

You can find both entertaining and instructional broadcasts on WHYY’s main (12.1) and YKids channels — as well as programs for the older children in the house on Y2. Online, teachers and caregivers can find resources on PBSKids.org, the PBS Kids App, and PBS LearningMedia — a free media-on-demand service — to promote learning outside the classroom.

“Having consistently being named a trusted source and with such a robust offering of educational programming, it’s no wonder that communities are turning to stations such as WHYY for resources in light of coronavirus/COVID-19,” said William J. Marrazzo, WHYY’s president and CEO. “During these times, we want to let our community know that WHYY is a great source of broadcast and online materials that can enhance learnings from pre K-12 curriculums.”

WHYY’s main channel is featuring a host of shows during an expanded time frame of 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. daily. From “Pinkalicious” to “Peterrific” — helping educators explore dance, drama, music, and visual arts — to “Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum,” where kids can flex their history skills and travel back in time to meet heroes of the past when they were young, WHYY-TV and YKids will have plenty of programs that cater to pre-K through second grade learners.

WHYY is also working closely with teachers to expand TV offerings on Y2 to feature age-appropriate educational programming for grades 3-12 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can find more information on that here. We’re also offering video clips and teaching tips for teaching students pre-K through 12th grade on PBS LearningMedia, which offers access to research-based, classroom-ready digital learning programs to engage students to explore concepts that align with national common core standards as well as Pennsylvania and Delaware state standards.

“Many parents may suddenly find themselves responsible for the day-to-day learning of their children in a way they aren’t accustomed to,” said Craig Santoro, WHYY’s director of educational programs. “We want them to know that we have free resources and activities that can make their jobs easier.”

WHYY 12.1 is available on Comcast 812 and Fios 512. Y2 is available on 12.2 or 64.2, Comcast 257, Verizon Fios 474. YKids 12.3 on Comcast is 258 and Fios, 473.