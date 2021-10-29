This story originally appeared in Love Now Media.

“A small dose of healing can lead to an ease of pain, even if just for a moment.” – Jason Stuckey

For folks who are navigating a global pandemic and life, the hour-long therapeutic art session run by 25 year-old Isis Kirton via Zoom provides just that: a moment of ease. Isis, a Delaware College of Art & Design graduate and co-founder of KLIK photography collective, has used the power of art to tell the stories of Black people, and Black women specifically, for years. But as she sat in church one day, reflecting on her own mental and spiritual pains (such as experiencing assault at a young age in a church community), Isis came to the realization that she was not broken and neither were others like her.

In that moment, the seed of a different way to use her artistry was planted.

“I believe that I am called to create space for them–for us,” she says. “I may not have always felt love in the community, but as a Christian I am called to Love Now in whatever position I am in.”

In February 2020, Isis started Small Doses of Healing, which she describes as an art therapy-based workshop. For a month she held weekly sessions in person, until COVID-19 hit and the U.S. quarantined. After restructuring the program, Small Doses of Healing relaunched 6 months later in September 2020. Isis now virtually guides participants through structured sessions that provide mental health and wellness resources, art-therapy techniques, and group discussions.

An in-person art therapy workshop led by Isis

Pandemic aside, she’s faced considerable challenges along the way, mainly backlash from members in the church community. Their criticisms have varied. There were those who simply didn’t understand the program while others were skeptical of such work given her younger age. One person thought it foolish to name the workshop “Small” Doses of Healing “because in the church we want to take God and his blessings in big portions.” And then there were those who questioned her qualifications.

“It is understandable, because I am not a licensed therapist–which is why I make it clear in the program that I am not licensed and I highly recommend a licensed therapist for a specific goal plan and diagnosis, if needed,” she says. “I have a good friend who is a licensed clinical therapist as well, and she has been such a great help to me as well by providing resources and insight.”