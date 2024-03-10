Four years later, the Trolley Tour has become so popular it now takes place on a full-sized bus, and the tour guide is the bright, energetic STARFIRE.

“I love being the conductor, the voice, stopping traffic yelling, ‘The sisterhood is here, we’re here, make way for the sisterhood,’” she said. “It’s theatrical, it’s performative, it’s intentional and it just facilitates joy.”

STARFIRE tells stories about the businesses along the route. Sometimes, fellow passengers get a shout out.

“My job is to make sure that you have the best time ever, and also be the voice, tell the stories of these businesses, be the connector that is just the overall conductor of each space,” they said.

STARFIRE, who has a theater-arts background, said connections made on the three-hour tour can last a lifetime.

“It’s a time when you can come together, relax, celebrate your sisterhood-ness,” they said. “I like to say we’re doing the sisterhood shimmy cause we’re sitting pretty, and the brotherhood bounce — it’s a time for commerce, connection and community.”

The trolley tours take place at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturdays for the rest of this month, throughout April and possibly into May as well.

This year’s tour includes eight different businesses owned by Black women, including Harriett’s Bookshop, the Yowie Boutique, Modest Transitions, Trunc, Amazulu Collections, Juiced by B, Coffee, Cream and Dreams and Sweet Nina’s, owned by Nina Perry Bryan.

“We are excited about being a part of this tour,” Bryan said. “Philadelphia is a wonderful city to visit, this is the month for women and there are so many African American businesses out there.”

STARFIRE stressed the Trolley Tour is not just for Black women.

“Everyone can come in and enjoy it, it is an inclusive experience celebrating sisterhood, celebrating Black women-owned businesses, but everyone will get into this joy,” she said.