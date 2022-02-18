Businesses across the country took sizable hits when the pandemic came along, with many hard-hit financially or forced to close.

Prior to COVID-19, Black women were among the fastest-growing entrepreneurs in the U.S., according to Forbes. Roughly 40% of revenue from Black-owned businesses was also generated in sectors most affected by the pandemic.

Jeannine Cook, owner of Harriett’s Bookshop in Fishtown, is fighting back.

The bookstore, which opened weeks before the onset of the pandemic, aims to celebrate Black women authors, activists, and artists.