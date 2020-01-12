Sheriff: Man jumped fence next to cheetah enclosure at Cape May Zoo ‘to get a closer look’

A man attempted to “get a closer look” of cheetahs at the Cape May County Park and Zoo earlier this week, authorities said.

According to the Cape May County Sheriff’s Office, the man jumped a fence next to the enclosure housing Buju and Beenie. He wanted to take a picture, NJ.com reported.

“Our Parks Unit jumped into the new year with a little excitement,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

But luckily for the man, who authorities did not identify, a spokesperson said the cheetahs “weren’t amused and luckily ignored him.”

The man was issued citations for county ordinance violations in lieu of arrest and removed from the zoo, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Fences are there to protect you and the animals. Be sure to obey all the rules and signage when visiting any of our county parks,” the release said.